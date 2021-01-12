35,700 doses arrived on Tuesday

Updated: Tuesday, January 12, 2021 2:29 PM

The first doses of the Moderna vaccine have already arrived in Spain. The truck that transported them from Belgium arrived at the Ministry of Health at eight in the morning, from where they will be distributed to the autonomous communities in the coming days.

This distribution will be fair, they say from Moncloa to LaSexta, and Moderna’s vaccine will be added to the Pfizer / BioNTech sera already administered in Spain.

As indicated by the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, during the press conference after the Council of Ministers, this Tuesday 35,700 doses of Moderna vaccine were received. In addition, he gave other deadlines: the fourth week of January will arrive 52,000 doses; on February 1, 127,900; and on February 3, 383,900 doses.

“From there, we work with the company,” Illa said. According to forecasts, 600,000 doses will be received in the coming weeks, as previously explained by the Minister of Health.

Moderna’s vaccine has “somewhat different” storage characteristics from Pfizer, according to the minister, as it must be transported at -20 ° C, which “makes logistics and distribution a little less complex.”

Like the Pfizer / BioNTech, it works with two doses, although it costs less than 30 euros and has the advantage that it can be stored in conventional refrigerators even above the freezing point.

Rovi laboratories have already prepared their plant in San Sebastián de los Reyes (Madrid) to start producing this drug, but it will not manufacture the active principle, but instead will take care of the production of vials, thawing, packaging and labeling of the serum.