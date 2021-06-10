41% against against 21% for

Posted: Thursday June 10 2021 6:35 PM

Up to 41% of Basques today reject the independence of the Basque Country. This is indicated by the latest Basque Sociometer published by the Sociological Prospecting Cabinet, a study which also indicates that only 21% of the population is in favor of separation from the rest of the Spanish state. At the same time, a third of citizens (32%) would agree or not with this option depending on the circumstances.

The results of this work, which took place between May 17 and 21 with 3,333 random telephone interviews, provide very interesting and revealing data, since it includes a graph as a historical series in that of the he evolution of the positions recorded by the sociometer can be observed from 1998 to this time. Thus, the meteoric rise of the Basques who refuse independence is confirmed.

If at the end of the 90s 24% supported the complete autonomy of the territory, more than 20 years later this approach is more relevant than ever: it reached its historical maximum, standing at 41%. This table allows us to check at the same time the sustained growth that this post has experienced over time, because except at specific times it has not stopped generating followers.

The opposite occurs with the independence approach: if in 1998 it was defended by 25% of the population, today this idea attracts only 21%. However, in this case there has been an erratic development, with significant ups and downs around the defense of this proposition. The proof: in 2014, 30% of the population was in favor of the separation of the Basque Country; Just two years later, in 2016, the lowest historical value for this position was reported (21%).

Likewise, a decrease in the number of people was also recognized who, according to the study, would agree or disagree with independence depending on the circumstances. At the end of the 1990s, they were in the majority (36%). However, over the years, fewer and fewer doubts have been expressed about this consideration given the politico-economic and social situation in the Basque Country. It was not until 2009 that it returned to record the data most similar to those shown (34%), although later it continued to decline to 32%.

It is also curious that this is the line that represents those who have nothing clear on how to position themselves in relation to the idea of ​​the independence of the Basque Country. Because since 1998, the value is practically similar from year to year (with a minimum of 10% in 2004 and 2005 and a maximum of 16% in 2019-2020). The surprise comes when we see the change in trend recorded over the past two years, where people who “don’t know-don’t answer” to this question now represent only 6% of the Basque population.

Politics and democracy, in the spotlight

Regarding the interest in politics, 63% say they are interested “little or nothing”, against 36% who are interested a lot or a lot. Two-thirds of Basques also admit that they do not or do not feel very close to political parties, which they all suspend in the notes that respondents give them. The highest score is obtained by the PNV (4.8 points out of 10), followed by the PSE-EE (3.9), EH Bildu (3.7) and Elkarrekin Podemos (3.5). The least valued are PP + Ciudadanos (1.8) and Vox (0.7).

On the side of the political leaders, the Lehendakari, Iñigo Urkullu, obtained a 5.3, followed by the parliamentary spokesperson of EH Bildu, Maddalen Iriarte (5). Next come Idoia Mendia (PSE-EE) with 4.6, Miren Gorrotxategi from Elkarrekin Podemos (4.5) and finally Amaia Martínez from Vox (2.3) and Carlos Iturgaiz from PP + Cs (2.0). Despite these results, 53% of the population is very or somewhat satisfied with the functioning of democracy in the Basque Country, a percentage which drops to 23% in terms of functioning in Spain.