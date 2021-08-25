41% of 16-24 year olds plan to change jobs in the next six months

At this time of year, with the end of the holidays getting closer and closer and the start of the new working year, it is common for professionals to ask questions about their profession, assess the future prospects. of it and even envision the future. possibility of a change which represents a step forward in your professional career or your personal life. Without going any further, according to data from the first InfoJobs report on the intention to change jobs, in 2019 more than one in three workers in Spain planned to change jobs in the coming months. However, the onset of the pandemic and the resulting instability of employment have changed this attitude considerably.

Thus, last year, the percentage of professionals who were considering looking for a new job fell to 20%, while the figure for this year is only 15%. Therefore, there is no doubt that in the current moment of uncertainty the Spanish worker is looking for job stability.

Young people aged 16 to 24, a special case

At this point, the situation for young people is very different, as the results of this study show. And do up to 41% of professionals between 16 and 24 plan to change jobs in the next 6 months. Among the main reasons that led to this change of scenery, some stand out, such as the development of skills (43%), working on a more motivating project (42%) or radically changing professional career (26% of mentions: ten points more than the next age group).

As the age of the working population increases, other points gain weight, such as the existence of better conditions to reconcile family and professional life (50% of mentions in the case of workers between 35 and 44 years) or have a job with a lower level of stress (35% of mentions in the 45-54 age group and 37% in the 55-65 age group).

Teleworking, a compelling reason to change jobs

In general, the main motivations that push Spanish workers to consider a change of job are: to have a higher salary (74%), to have a better schedule (45%) and to have better conditions to reconcile work and life. family (44%). In this sense, the possibility of teleworking also comes into play, a reason for changing jobs for 24% of those questioned and, on the contrary, the location of the workplace makes you lose weight (37% in 2020 vs 28% in 2021)

In the first half of this 2021, InfoJobs recorded 225,282 job offers that offer professionals the possibility of working remotely, against 101,285 job offers in 2020 during the same period and 23,373 in 2019. These figures reveal the weight that gains this working model. Among the professions with the most vacancies with the possibility of teleworking, the following stand out: telemarketer (81,270 vacant positions), real estate agent (22,761 vacant positions), software developer (19,809 vacant positions) and sales (17 578 vacant positions).

Likewise, with regard to the activity of finding candidates for positions that indicate remote work, the data is very significant. Prior to the outbreak of the pandemic, searches for such offers were 20,000 per week, while at the end of April this year the peak of 700,000 searches was reached. To date, the weekly searches are around 150,000, despite the fact that the holiday period is generally still low.

On the other hand, there are also differences to be taken into account between the motivations to change jobs of those who telework versus those of those who continue to go to the office. For non-teleworkers, the key is to have a good schedule or flexible hours to better reconcile work and family life (47%). However, for teleworkers this issue is not as important (41%), and others like motivation (41%) and expanding skills in a new job (40%) continue.

Generation Z is changing the employer brand paradigm

The most important tool that companies have to prevent the talent drain and ensure that professionals thrive within the company is what is known as the employer brand. Thus, 8 out of 10 employees state that they have inquired about the company before applying for a job offer. To do this, they generally go to different information search channels: the entity’s website (54%), opinion forums, blogs and press news (53%), job portals that include reviews of the company in question (46%), contacts and friends (41%) or the brand’s social networks (39%). In this sense, we see that young people aged 16 to 34 consult this latter source of information more (45.5% of mentions).

Regarding what workers value most in the image of a company, it rewards that the company is solvent / secure (59%), that it is flexible (48%) and that it is committed to the professional talent development (47%). At this stage, significant results are also observed by age group. Generation Z (16-24 years old) is notoriously attached to diversity within the company (25% of mentions against 14% on average) and because it has a young spirit (31% of mentions against 13% half).

Finally, professionals between 35 and 44 value flexibility more (55% of mentions against 48% on average), and workers between 45 and 65 years old prefer the entity to be solvent / safe (67.5% of mentions vs. 36% of Gen Z mentions).

