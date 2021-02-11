The intention is to reposition themselves and improve their professional profile and to be able to choose other types of labor markets

Seniors are also “ digitized ”: 43% of those over 50 plan to train in digital skills

Edix, the Institute of Digital Experts of UNIR, has always pursued clear objectives that take on a special role in our time: the training of workers in digital skills (Digital Workers), digital experts that companies need today . Improving the employability of people with a higher probability of exclusion from work (50, 60 or 70 years) and the transformation of all those who have analog jobs to the new environment of the digital economy.

To investigate and learn more about the opinion of the group of people over 50 and over, assess the state of the current digital divide and find out first-hand their needs and interests in a new digital training, Edix carried out a third sociological study entitled: “Digital competence from the age of 50”. A report which, on this occasion, asks what you think of digital skills in this age group and what use they have made of them.

Among the most important conclusions that have been drawn, the following data stand out:

Most respondents (68.1%) made more use of digital technology or services in 2020. In the 50-59 age groups, the percentage increases to (79.4%) and (77.5%) .%) Among those over 60 and 69. years, however, there is a sharp drop after age 70 where the rate drops to (42.0%). (53.0%) of those over 50 plan to train in digital skills to be able to re-enter the labor market in 2021. Based on these data, we observe that up to the age of 60, most respondents are ready reinventing themselves digitally, while among those over 60, the percentage begins to decline, indicating that they do not have among their future plans to train these digital skills. In contrast, when investigating what the majority of respondents spent the time they spent in the digital world, one common element was found across all age groups studied: videoconferencing. It is the most used medium with (64.1%) both among people over 50 and over, as in the rest, followed by online purchases (with 49.6%) and audiovisual platforms, with le (48.0%). In last place is with (47.1%) searches and access to content, with (46.6%). The small screen. 48% of those surveyed have seen a film, series, documentary or program on an audiovisual content platform, such as Netflix or Amazon Prime, especially during the lockdown period.

Additionally, when it comes to job searching, (33%) searched for jobs in a digital job portal. The (49.9%) of those under 60 and, of course, (0%) of those over 70.

What’s curious about these percentages is that they change a lot with age, and not just when looking for a job. For example, Google usage is close to 70% among those under 60, drops to 50.8% among 60-69 year olds and 19.7% among older people. This shows, once again, that the digital divide between the generations is a reality.

