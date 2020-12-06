434 people prepare to exit the labor market in 16 new “ Lanzaderas Conecta Empleo ”

16 new Conecta Empleo shuttles were launched last November in 16 cities of Asturias, Castile and Len, Catalua, Community of Madrid, Valencian Community, Galicia and La Rioja to guide and help 434 unemployed people to reactivate their search for I work with new guidance techniques, adapted to the current labor market: global and volatile, digital and more technological.

They will operate in the following cities: Gijn and Oviedo, in Asturias; Len and Salamanca, in Castile and Len; Hospitalet de Llobregat, in Catalonia; Madrid-Usera y Mstoles, in the Community of Madrid; Castell y Ganda, in the Valencian Community; In Corua, Carballo, Ourense, Pontevedra, Santiago de Compostela and Vigo, in Galicia; and Logroo, in La Rioja.

Face-to-face and online format

The shuttle format is both mixed (face to face and online) in some cities, and in others, it takes place completely virtual.

Its participants have virtual sessions, through different applications; and face-to-face sessions, which take place in premises made available free of charge by the collaborating public administrations. They are divided into small groups, respecting all the safety, hygiene and social distancing measures established by the pandemic. However, if the situation due to the pandemic worsens, the program will go fully online.

Improve employability

“Today more than ever, we must continue to help the unemployed improve their employability so that they reach their professional goals. In this program, we will support them to reach them by intensely strengthening their digital skills in order not to leave. no one back in this pandemic ”, they explain from the Santa Mara la Real Foundation.

“In these times, training and adaptability are two essential elements in improving future opportunities. For this reason, after many years, we continue to rely on the shuttle program as a lever for change to boost the employability of people looking for work and enhance their digital skills. And even more with technology as an ally in this mixed format ”, they comment from Fundacin Telefnica.

Participant profiles

Among the 434 participants, there are 299 women and 135 men, aged 19 to 60, with different levels of training (ESO, vocational training, baccalaureate and university studies). There are those who are looking for their first job and those who are looking for a new job opportunity after years of experience in different sectors, such as administration, tourism, hospitality, psychology, human resources, customer service, trade or logistics, among others.

The participants have very diverse, but very complementary profiles. Your job is now to become a team, improve your transversal skills, share experiences and knowledge, reactivate your job search in a collaborative way and obtain new job opportunities.

Its participants will have until April the advice of a specialized technician to improve their employability. They will perform emotional intelligence dynamics to learn how to develop a job prospecting plan and focus their professional goal; they will learn new programs to update their curriculum; they will repeat job interviews to gain confidence and security in the selection processes they face; They will take advantage of the smartphone and social networks for online job searches, establish employability maps and contact companies looking for their placement.

