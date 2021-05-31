45 teachers and business school employees vaccinated at Zendal hospital for “administrative error”

Posted: Monday May 31 2021 5:42 PM

45 professors and employees of the private business school ESCP Business School in Madrid were recently vaccinated against the coronavirus at Isabel Zendal Hospital, despite the fact that this group is not yet considered a priority in the vaccination strategy.

Sources from this international school explained that they contacted the Ministry of Health “to request information on vaccinations” and then sent them “forms to fill out and send”, after which they received “the call by SMS” .

The same sources “do not know whether or not they were the first university or business school to participate in this vaccination campaign” in the Community of Madrid, and they add that the appeal “has been extended to all staff of ESCP “.

For the moment, university staff are not considered a priority group in the vaccination strategy, although Universities Minister Manuel Castells has recently spoken out in favor of the vaccination of teachers who will participate in the evaluation of the programs. university entrance exams.

An administrative error

The Ministry of Health attributed this fact to an “administrative error”. They assured that this request was treated “as teaching staff within the lists of teachers who were awaiting vaccination at that time”.

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, described the event as “something specific”: “The error rate is negligible in the Community of Madrid”, she underlined during her visit. in Madrid Fusión.