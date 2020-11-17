The large scale Global Gantry (Cartesian) Robot Market research report recognizes and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market. Following aspects are kept into view while formulating this global Gantry (Cartesian) Robot Market report and include the market type, organization size, availability on-premises, end-users’ organization type, and the availability in Global market size, revenue generated from the sales and technologies by various application segments are also evaluated in this Gantry (Cartesian) Robot Market report.

Global gantry (cartesian) robot market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 23.21 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing rate of adoption of industrial automation from various end-use industries globally.

Few of the major competitors currently working in gantry (cartesian) robot market are Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.; ABB; Bosch Rexroth AG; stonrobot.com; Güdel Group AG; Aerotech Inc.; DENSO CORPORATION; TOSHIBA MACHINE CO.,LTD; IAI America, Inc.; Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH; PARKER HANNIFIN CORP; Bahr Modultechnik GmbH and Promot Automation GmbH.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Part 01: Gantry (Cartesian) Robot Market Overview

Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global Gantry (Cartesian) Robot Market Competition, by Players

Part 04: Global Gantry (Cartesian) Robot Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America Gantry (Cartesian) Robot Market Revenue by Countries

Part 06: Europe Gantry (Cartesian) Robot Market Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific Gantry (Cartesian) Robot Market Revenue by Countries

Part 08: South America Gantry (Cartesian) Robot Market Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue Gantry (Cartesian) Robot Market by Countries

Continued….

Higher operational capacity and efficiency of work in comparison to substitutes; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Requirement of large capital funding for the installation and integration of these robots is expected to restrain the growth of the market

In February 2015, Güdel Group AG announced that they had acquired Sumer, this acquisition will help Güdel in expanding their capabilities in development of linear motion systems and expand the product offerings of the newly formed Güdel Sumer in relation to components, products, modules and vertically integrated linear motion technology.

This Gantry (Cartesian) Robot Market research report helps the readers to know about the overall market scenario, strategy to further decide on this market project. It utilizes SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PEST analysis.

Regions North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World Countries United States United Kingdom China Middle East Canada Germany Japan Africa Mexico France India Oceania Italy South Korea Taiwan

