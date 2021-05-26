4K, 60 FPS, loading time … We take stock – Old Sport Republic

FFXIV game news on PS5: 4K, 60 FPS, load time … We’re taking stock Published on 05/26/2021 at 12:10 PM, updated 05/26/2021 at 12:09 PM Available in beta since April 13th, The PS5 version of Final Fantasy XIV is officially released today. On the program for this upgrade: 4K resolution, frame rate at 60 fps or even reduced loading times, we are taking stock of all additions to this next-gen version!

WHEN WILL FINAL FANTASY XIV RELEASE ON PS5?

The PS5 version of Final Fantasy XIV is available today, Tuesday, May 25th, 2021 after an open beta on April 13th, which therefore lasted a little over a month.

WHAT ARE THE TECHNICAL DIFFERENCES BETWEEN THE PS4 AND PS5 VERSIONS?

The main graphical difference between the PS4 and PS5 versions concerns the choice between three different resolutions. PS5 players can enjoy definition in 4K (2160p), WQHD (1440p) or Full HD (1080p). In addition, each of them offers a different frame rate. The higher the resolution, the lower the frame rate. In other words, we have to choose between 4K and 60 fps. While WQHD (1440p) and Full HD (1080p) offer 60 fps, 4K (2160p) is limited to 40 fps. In areas where dozens of players are gathered, like Etherite Square in Limsa Lominsa, the frequency should stay stable, but at around 30 fps. The game’s textures should appear thinner than the PS4 version. On the interface side, the symbols have been revised in a higher resolution, as they were originally designed for a 720p display. Thanks to the PS5’s SSD, teleporting from one zone to another is now faster, even if players are still dependent on their internet connection speed. In addition, the code of the connection procedures has been revised in general, which should also affect the PS4 version.

WHAT FEATURES OF THE PS5 ARE USED IN THIS VERSION?

In addition to the SSD, the special features of the DualSense controller were also taken into account. Thanks to the haptic feedback, the actions can be felt better during the exploration and manufacturing phase. On the other hand, the vibrations during the fights are minimal so as not to “disturb the concentration of the players”, according to the developers. Adaptive triggers are only used in certain sequences such as the first person phase. Remember, it is also possible to play with the keyboard and mouse after connecting them to the console. Finally, the 3D audio output is also used to improve the overall sound ambience.

Can I take advantage of the PS5 upgrade by playing the trial version?

Yes, you can take advantage of all the features of the PS5 version by playing the trial version of Final Fantasy XIV. As a reminder, the latter provides access to the content of A Realm Reborn and that of the first expansion Heavensward up to level 60.

DO I HAVE TO PAY FOR THE PS5 VERSION IF I HAVE THE PS4 VERSION?

No, the upgrade is free if you already own the PS4 version of Final Fantasy XIV. By TheXsable, journalist jeuxvideo.com MP