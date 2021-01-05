5 common language weaknesses among workers

It is a fact that companies make language training for their workers one of their major challenges. The need to enter a global market and get customers and invoicing in different countries makes languages ​​a strategy rather than a goal.

However, unlike other specific training, language learning cannot be measured in concrete effects. It is common that during the review, precise improvements are not appreciated unless needs are specified that need to be covered with language as a tool.

Galle Schaefer, Director of Hexagone explains: “It is very important that companies set a specific goal that they want to cover with language training. For example, using the language to make product presentations. Here , the worker will be able to measure at the end of the training whether they are able or not to do it. We must specify what we want to do within the company with the language in order to carry out a very specific training plan. it is only by achieving these objectives that the worker will be motivated to continue his training “.

Despite this need to specify what language should be used for, workers continue to encounter concrete difficulties which Hexagone wanted to tackle in order to help overcome them.

Lack of time

One of the first problems that usually arises when learning the language is the lack of time, or rather the ability to self-manage and devote enough time to learning the language. Not knowing how to organize learning is one of the typical mistakes many are solving with face-to-face training or, failing that, due to the pandemic, with training in a virtual classroom.

87% of workers prefer face-to-face training to e-learning platforms. With the current pandemic and the distancing measures due to the inability to take face-to-face training, workers are opting for the virtual classroom system which maintains the same methodology as face-to-face lessons but via video calls.

Understand but not speak

According to data from the consulting firm, 6 out of 10 language students say they are able to understand the language but not practice it. “It’s a problem that affects the way you learn. Practice is essential for learning a language,” explains the director of Hexagone.

Related to this common problem, there is another that relates to the fear of being ridiculed for speaking in another language. “Without a doubt, the reason is the same as the previous one: the lack of practice,” concludes Galle Schaefer.

Constancy

7 out of 10 workers want to improve their language level. Many of them start to train hard, but the real challenge is persistence. The loss of motivation means that nearly 75% of workers who start a training plan leave it after 3 months.

According to the consulting firm, it has been detected that the loss of consistency is more common among students in e-learning training than among those who attend face-to-face or virtual classroom.

“The face-to-face teacher figure is the key to motivating students, increasing perseverance and thus succeeding in completing the entire proposed training program”, explains the director of Hexagone.

Memorize new words

On a more technical level, one of the most common problems for students is memorizing vocabulary. This common problem can only be resolved with continued practice.

One of the keys to success in learning a language is to practice it as much as possible. Being able to travel or even spend a season abroad speeds up learning. Currently, with the conditions of the pandemic, this is almost impossible, so experts advise using tools such as streaming and virtual classrooms. The greater the language immersion, the more successful the language learning.

The structure of sentences

Although this is an error that affects more beginners who start training at lower levels, it can only be resolved with the presence of a teacher who guides the student and teaches him to correct his particular problems with language.

Solving these types of common problems requires the figure of a teacher capable of identifying these errors and proposing an effective way to correct them, which is only possible with face-to-face training or, failing that, in virtual classrooms.

