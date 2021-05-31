5 episodes will be removed from the digital stores – Old Sport Republic

Game News Need For Speed: 5 episodes will be removed from the digital stores Posted on May 31st, 2021 at 7:53 PM Digital has good things … But also bad sides. Today we are unfortunately faced with the downsides. With immediate effect, five titles from the Need For Speed ​​saga will be deleted from the various digital stores. As of now, it makes no sense to search for five games from the Need For Speed ​​saga in the PlayStation Store, Steam, Origin or the Microsoft Store. In fact, Need for Speed ​​Carbon, Need For Speed ​​Undercover, Need For Speed ​​Shift first and second in the name, and Need For Speed: The Run are no longer available in your favorite digital stores. The bad news was actually announced only a few minutes ago by an Electronic Arts Community Manager on Reddit: As of May 31, 2021 Need For Speed ​​Carbon, Need For Speed ​​Undercover, Need For Speed ​​Shift, Need For Speed Shift 2: Unleashed and Need for Speed ​​The Run will be removed from digital storefronts and will no longer be available for purchase. Electronic Arts Unfortunately, this isn’t the only bad news of the day. Electronic Arts adds that as of May 31, in-game stores will stop offering paid cosmetics. For their part, the online services of the games will no longer be accessible from August 31st, which means that the titles’ multiplayer modes will no longer work from that date. Decisions to give up games are never easy, but now we’re shifting gears to focus on the future of Need For Speed. The development teams and operations staff have invested a great deal of time and passion into developing, creating, publishing and maintaining the game over the years and we look forward to seeing you play. But the number of players has reached a point where it is no longer possible to continue the work required to get Need For Speed ​​Carbon, Need For Speed ​​Undercover, Need For Speed ​​Shift, Need For Speed Shift 2. to hold: Unleashed and Need for Speed.The Run. We hope that over the past few years you have had many victories, satisfying drifts, moments of friendly rivalry and hours of joy through these games. Electronic Arts, of course, note that players who have already purchased one (or more) of these games will still be able to get their property back in their library despite the cessation of game sales in the various digital stores. Also note that the various offline modes will still be accessible after August 31, 2021. By JeromeJoffard, editor of Jeuxvideo.com MPTwitter