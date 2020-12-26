5 keys to the workplace for 2020

Is telecommuting here to stay? 2020 has been a revolution in all areas, especially in the workplace, given the new working conditions almost unimaginable before the pandemic. It’s no surprise, then, to see the current debate over what type of work businesses and workers prefer, what tools to use, how to optimize time, or what to do to attract and retain talent.

This large number of variables mark the present and the future of the labor market, with questions about the advantages, advantages and opportunities that have arisen in recent months as a result of teleworking. As well as the need to explore new avenues, where innovation, technology and digitization play a key role.

In fact, the future of the workplace was one of the main topics of the last edition of the South Summit, the global platform for connecting the innovation ecosystem, which brought together high-level stakeholders in the field of human resources and management. work, which highlighted 5 keys that marked this sector in 2020:

The rise of video calling: Businesses are made up of teams of people and their connection is the key to business success. However, full meeting table images have been reinvented this 2020 in virtual windows that allow teams to connect wherever they are. A new need that has led to a significant boom in videoconferencing, through platforms like Zoom, which have enabled the world to be connected during imprisonment and which continue to be leaders in daily work, adding advantages such as savings in time and resources. In this context, Eric Yuan, founder of Zoom, noted at the South Summit “I have learned that tools like ours can help people stay connected in times of crisis or need.” But, when asked about the next step for these tools and telecommuting, Yuan revealed that his intention was to “make a virtual meeting more like a real one and create a smoother experience, even learning to perceive the smells found.” on the stage of the person you are making the video call with ”. Remote collaboration tools: The forced imposition of telework also meant little foresight in companies and workers to adapt to this modality and demonstrated the lack of flexibility and agility of many working models and systems, as well as the need for further digitization. According to some studies, a third of employees do not have the appropriate technology to collaborate with their colleagues when they are teleworking and do not know, before locking up, remote collaboration tools to meet, share documents or perform online and group work. A more common problem in large companies with sometimes very tough systems. On the other hand, there are the startups, which carry innovation in their DNA and have open and very flexible work systems. It is therefore not surprising that for 2021 a recruitment of jobs of 66% is expected in startups, mainly thanks to these new needs for digital jobs demanded by the current market. The Cloud: We talk a lot about the Cloud but, during the last edition of the South Summit, it was possible to understand the great importance it has for the good functioning of companies and how it contributes to eliminate barriers and maintain business relationships all over the world. Among the defenders of its assets during the South Summit, the participation of Jose Mara Cullar, Global Cloud Product Director at Telefnica, stood out, who declared “to guarantee the continuity of a company it is essential to work in the Cloud , what many companies are learning from this pandemic ”. Digitization: The pandemic has revealed the level of digital transformation and innovation in businesses, while reaffirming the belief that the more digitalization, technology and innovation a business has, the better prepared it is for the challenges it faces. put forward. In Spain, before the pandemic, only 22% of the employed population could telework, that is to say that only this percentage had the appropriate technological solutions to carry out their work remotely. But, according to Juan Urdiales, co-founder and co-CEO of Job and Talent, about the dizzying development that has taken place in the professional sphere in recent months, “we have advanced 5 years in the last five months” . Soft Skills: For years, in the workplace, there has been talk of the need for a combination of technical and non-technical skills, including the former such as the training and techniques necessary to exercise a profession, and the latter, such as the social, communication and emotional intelligence skills that enable people to work well in teams, and which have been at the heart of this reinvention of the way of understanding work.

Thus, according to a study carried out by a specialized employment platform, soft skills are in demand 31% more than a year ago, since in this pandemic the ability to maintain a team together, even remotely, has become an essential skill.

In short, these 5 keys to the present and the future of the workplace, shared at the South Summit, demonstrate the need for organizations to constantly innovate, to be agile, flexible and open to change, to be prepared. to unexpected situations.

Before the pandemic, telecommuting was an unthinkable practice in many companies. According to INE data, only 7% of Spanish workers have teleworked occasionally, and now, according to data from the Adecco Group Workforce Transformation Survey, eight in ten business leaders expect to be able to facilitate remote work for their employees even after the health crisis.

But, as HR experts expressed at the South Summit, for teleworking to continue to work, companies need to adapt their technology and implement flexible strategies such as implementing solutions. cloud, technology deployment. Internet communications or engagement in remote collaboration tools.

