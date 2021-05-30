5 Things to Know About Horizon Forbidden West – Old Sport Republic

After the recent State of Play, devoted to Aloy’s new adventures, we had the chance to learn more about Horizon: Forbidden West. Visual, gameplay, or even scenario, it’s time to take stock of Sony’s exclusivity. Here are 5 things you should know about it.

A highly anticipated sequel

After the very good Horizon: Zero Dawn, Guerilla Games resets the stage with the sequel to the adventures of Aloy, which is expected on PS4 and PS5 at an as-yet-unknown date. The very first gameplay images were recently revealed on the occasion of a new State of Play. For once, Sony was generous because we had the right to 14 minutes of playing time, during which the heroine tries to join her loyal companion Erend, who is on the hunt for an ancient artifact. An artifact that stops a new threat attacking plants and animals. Aloy does his job for him.

Full of information

The State of Play obviously allowed us to learn more about Horizon: Forbidden West. Speaking of new information: the climbing mechanics have been improved, the fights have been expanded and there are new underwater phases. Obviously, achieving the title also made a leap forward. The first Horizon was released in 2017 and since then Guerrilla has taken the opportunity to improve its engine. The environments are more lush than in the past, with special attention to faces and staging. At least on PS5, the version used for this State of Play, Horizon: Forbidden West is expected on PS4 and PS5 on an as-yet-unknown date. By Indee, journalist jeuxvideo.com MP