5 things you might not know about Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams is already our travel companion, an inseparable friend. Whether at home, at work or at school, Microsoft Teams has left a hole in our lives in the past few months. Even before the advent of COVID-19, Teams was already the most popular product in Microsoft history. It is an “all in one” tool that allows us to chat, make video calls with a multitude of options, send audios, use applications for productivity and much more.

However, despite how useful Teams is to us on a daily basis, it has a plethora of features and functions that many users don’t know or don’t know how to make the most of. Today we are going to talk about five of them.

1. Team search bar

When you open Microsoft Teams, you can find the search bar at the top of the app. If you’re new to Teams and need a little help, this is a great tool for finding whatever you need.

If you place the course in this bar and enter the “/” character, a list of useful commands will be displayed in front of you. For example, if you choose the command “/ find” and press “Enter” on your keyboard, you will see the option to search in a string or in a chat. A quick way to use the search bar is to press the Ctrl + F key combination on Windows (Command + F on MacOS). Additionally, if you press Ctrl +, you’ll see an interesting list of Teams keyboard shortcuts.

2. Easily switch devices during meetings

Team meetings have become a way of life for many of us. This has its equivalent, because sometimes they consume too much of our time. Microsoft has thought of this and offers a solution. That way, if you’re with your PC and the meeting lasts too long, when it’s time to go, you can pick up your cell phone, open the Teams app, and immediately join the meeting from there. A notification will appear at the top of the app indicating that the meeting is in progress. We have two options here:

Add this device: you join the meeting without audio and stay connected on the other device Transfer to this device: you join the meeting with audio and leave the connection on the other device.

3. Channel announcements

Another very useful feature that not all users seem to be aware of is Channel Ads. To use them, just go to a Teams channel and click the “New Conversation” button at the bottom. Then you have to click on the “Format” button. The options will expand and you must click on the “New conversation” drop-down menu to select the “Announcement” option. Then we’ll compose the ad as we want, even being able to insert tables or mark it as important, to publish it later.

4. Share emails in teams

Although Teams is the product of the moment, emails are still an indispensable part of our lives and they continue to be with us wherever we go. Therefore, the Microsoft Teams team has created an option that allows us to share emails directly with a Teams channel.

To do this, we will first select the option “get email address” as shown in the attached image. Then we click on “Copy”.

Finally, we can go back to our favorite email client, open the email we want to share with the Teams channel, and paste in the “to” (recipient) what we just copied to our clipboard.

By doing this, the email will immediately appear in the Teams channel, as shown in the image below.

5. Set your favorite channels

Finally, we need to talk about the ability to set your favorite Teams channels, the ones you don’t want to lose sight of and mean the most to you. All you have to do is go to the channel in question in the sidebar, click on the three dots and select the “Define” option, accompanied by a pushpin.