5 thousand liters of poison demanded from India – Whidbey Daily News

New Delhi. The whole world is currently fighting the epidemic coronavirus. Meanwhile, rats have caused panic in Australia these days. These rats are not only damaging farmland, but are now invading homes and destroying many types of goods. Australia Everyone in Australia has a lot of trouble with rats. The farmers there are very bothered by these rats. Rats spoil all their crops. The government is busy finding various measures to deal with the rat infestation. According to a report, Australia has demanded 5000 liters of poison from India to kill these rats. If the rat threat continues, rural and regional New South Wales could face economic and social crisis.

The big challenge to get rid of rats

Concerned about the rat infestation, Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall said, “If we do not reduce the number of rats by spring, we will face a number of problems.” The growing number of rats in rural and regional New South Wales could lead to an overall economic and social crisis. He says the scourge of rats is not limited to arable land. Instead they are now doing a lot of damage to homes as well.

The house caught fire due to rats

Recently, a family house caught fire due to rats biting on electric wire. A man named Bruce Barnes said he was gambling by planting crops on his family’s farm near the town of Bogan Gate in central New South Wales. He says we are preparing successful people from a complete scavenger. With this he said that his crop is likely to be damaged due to rats. If that happened then all their efforts would be in vain.

Many fell ill

According to one report, rats are everywhere. They have been found in houses, pantries, vehicles, furniture, roofs, schools and hospitals. Rats have completely destroyed many agricultural and rural areas of the state. Most people have complained about the smell. The affected area constantly smells of rat urine and rotting rat carcasses. This has made many people sick.

5 thousand liters of poison sought from India

The state government has demanded 5,000 liters (1320 gallons) of the banned poison bromadiolone to deal with these rats. Federal government regulators have not approved emergency requests for the use of toxins in farmland.