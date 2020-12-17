Achieving maximum productivity is one of the tasks of managers and managers within a company, especially in this new, massively applied home work environment.

The big challenge is to achieve the goal that leads to maximum productivity in an environment designed for living, resting, playing and entertaining, but not for hard work. One of the latest findings for increasing focus is camouflage oil, but this is just one of the 5 tips on this list for improving focus while applying for the home office:

1. Pajamas only in bed

When you work from home, comfort is not a sin. It is true that uniforms and costumes often help to create an aesthetic in the workplace that induces an atmosphere of professionalism.

However, at home you can be just as comfortable as with a t-shirt or shirt. What is recommended is to put our pajamas aside to send us a strong message: it is not time to sleep.

Dressing for the occasion is important. Going to work is part of the daily routine, and when you move from home to work, it always is; Not to mention, it’s best to prepare for emergency video calls.

2. Time must be managed

According to a study by Morgan Stanley, after 2020, fewer Europeans want to work from home, and the same goes for other regions given the lack of conditions at home.

One of the techniques to improve concentration is to use a time management technique. Among the most popular are:

Pomodoro; Time blocking; 5 minute technique; GTD (Getting This Done) diagram by David Allen.

This makes it easier to draw lines between household chores (playing with children, cooking, cleaning, etc.) and work activities.

3. Connection with nature

For many this is a trivial topic, but the truth is that the benefits of having plants in the work environment have been widely documented.

Some say it’s about its energy, others say it is clean air, while one group thinks its bright green color changes our minds. The truth is, having plants in a home office can help improve productivity and focus, although, ironically, their beauty can be a distraction for many.

And no, it doesn’t have to be a hemp plant to have the desired effect. Cacti are among the most popular, but different plants have been reported to be beneficial.

4. Detach yourself from the mobile

Another secret to increase the concentration of many has been to detach from the mobile, it is difficult because in the house of many there are no rules against the use of smart phones, but when the house becomes a office, it is essential to concentrate.

In addition to these five tips, we assume that in order to focus when applying the home office, you need at least an optimal physical space, which moderately isolates the typical sounds of the place and where the lighting is located. and adequate furniture or tools.

Otherwise, a dose of hemp or CBD oil as well as dressing in work-appropriate (but comfortably) clothing will not have the desired effects of increasing focus and improving productivity.

5. Consume camouflage oil

In 2017, the prestigious GQ magazine published an article by Brennan Kilbane in which it was revealed that some companies give their employees CBD treats to create a happy atmosphere in the office that leads to focus and productivity. The same effect can be achieved with camouflage oil which contains a purified version of CBD, replicating the effects on the endocannabinoid system like the treats reported by Kilbane.

Omega-3, 6 and 9 fatty acids along with vitamin E, sodium, iron, calcium and other phytochemicals are the main building blocks of premature cotyledons, roots and endosperm used to extract the hemp oil. However, it is the low concentration of CBD (and the zero concentration of THC) that is decisive on the process of attention.

