5 Windows 10 tips you might not know

Windows 10 is one of the most widely used operating systems in the world. After the poor reception of Windows 8, Microsoft has been offering Windows 10 free update since 2015 to all users with Windows 7 and Windows 8 / 8.1. Reception of Microsoft’s latest operating system has been excellent and users are generally happy with the operating system.

However, Windows 10 has a plethora of secrets and tips that many people still don’t know about. Useful and curious things which, although they have been with us for many years, are not widely known. Today, we offer you a selection:

1. Windows 10 Clipboard History

How many times have you copied something to paste it somewhere and a few minutes or hours later you need it again but you haven’t copied it anymore? This is a “problem” that in Windows 10 has a simple solution: clipboard history.

To access it, you just need to use the Windows + V shortcut. The clipboard will open as you can see in the attached image. It is a very simple and effective tool. Just click on one of the history options and it is immediately copied to the clipboard. Also works with images!

2. Emoji panel

We live in a world that is more social and multimedia than ever. GIFs and emoticons are taking over social media and are even used by professional tools like Microsoft Teams.

In Windows 10, we can quickly access the emoji panel with the Windows + (.) Shortcut from any app. In addition, the panel allows us to search for the emoji we are looking for by entering the text of its description, just like other emoji panels such as those on Twitter or WhatsApp do.

3. Windows 10 capture tool

In Windows 10, there are still two tools for creating clippings and screenshots: the old and the modern. Taking into account that the first one has its numbered days, it’s time for you to start familiarizing yourself with the new one: cutouts and annotations.

We have already talked at length about how to make cuts and screenshots in Windows 10. This time we want to remind you that with the Windows shortcut + Shift + S you can do a quick cut of what is out there. on the screen.

4. Split screen applications

It is very common to have to use two applications at the same time, especially for productivity reasons. The browser and Word; Word and PowerPoint; Spotify and the browser … As many combinations as you can imagine.

To put an app on a split screen, we have two options:

Drag the application window with the left click to one side of the screen and release when you see the effect shown in the attached image at the start of this point. With the application open, use Windows shortcut + left arrow / right arrow.

5. Use the Xbox Game Bar to record the screen

Who has never found themselves in the need to record something on their PC screen and end up using the phone’s camera without knowing how to do it? It’s easier than it looks, but you have to know how to do it. The solution is given by the Xbox Game Bar.

We can access this feature with the Windows + G shortcut. If that does not work, we will have to activate it by typing in the search bar of Windows 10 “Activate Xbox Game Bar”. Despite its name, this tool allows us to record all kinds of content (it doesn’t have to be a game). Just click “Capture” to begin. Here we explain it in more detail.