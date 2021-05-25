5,359 new infections and 90 deaths on the last day

Updated: Tuesday, May 25, 2021 6:26 PM

Posted on: 25.05.2021 18:25

Spain added 5,359 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday to the official figures reported by the Ministry of Health on the evolution of the pandemic. Of these cases, a total of 2,100 were reported in the past 24 hours. In addition, deaths from COVID-19 are on the last day.

The cumulative incidence (AI) stands at 128.12 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 population in the last 14 days. As Fernando Simón, the spokesperson for Health warned this Monday, for several weeks – when the state of alert ended and certain restrictions were lowered – there was a stagnation of the AI even rebounds in some autonomous communities, for which “smoothed the decline of this indicator.

Since the start of the pandemic, in Spain, 79,801 people have died from the coronavirus and a total of 3,652,879 have been infected with the disease and have been confirmed by a PCR test.