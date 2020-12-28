6 training trends that will shape the work environment in 2021

62% of learning and development experts globally say that the main goal of corporate training programs in 2020 has been to reduce the skills gap in the current job market

If we have learned anything in 2020, it is that practically anything is possible and that, as the Japanese philosopher Okakura Kakuzo said: “The art of living is a constant readjustment to our environment”. Throughout this year, we have seen how companies and professionals have had to adapt quickly to changes in the working environment, new models of remote working and much more to digital. And this required long hours of training for all workers and highlighted the need for companies to democratize training within their teams.

Prior to the pandemic, upgrading skills was a priority for many organizations, but it is clear that it has now become a mandatory requirement. For this reason, Udemy for Business, Udemy’s learning product for work environments, presents the report “ Learning Trends in the Work Environment 2021. A study that assesses the evolution of training throughout 2020. and give an answer to which. will be the trends and skills that will shape the work environment next year.

Worker training is developing

Udemy for Business study shows that there is a significant increase in the percentage of the global workforce who have chosen to train throughout 2020 (38%) compared to 2019 (14%) . This is a difference of more than 20 percentage points, which is said to be mainly due to a growing number of organizations which recognize the existence of a skills gap in the current labor market, as well as their responsibility to ‘try to reduce it.

Thus, the study reveals that the main objective of learning and development programs in 2020 in companies was precisely to reduce the skills gap (62%), followed by the need to relaunch the growth of the organization. (46%) and improve employee engagement in the company (44%). In this sense, 57% of workers say they are satisfied with their organization’s learning and development programs.

However, if we look at the barriers that stood between acquiring new skills – or updating existing skills – and workers, the main factors expressed by respondents were lack of time (61%) and budget limits (42%).

Learning trends in 2021

The latest study by the online training platform also anticipates the 6 learning trends that will shape the work environment next year:

Mental well-being and productivity. The World Health Organization has found that depression and anxiety disorders, which lead to lost productivity, cost the global economy a trillion dollars each year. In this sense, well-being at work has become a major issue: the demand for these skills has continued to grow in 2020 and forecasts suggest that this trend does not seem to be stopping. Among the skills that have improved the most in 2020 related to mental well-being are: anxiety management (with an increase of 3967% compared to 2019) and resilience (+ 1,296%). Although linked to productivity are: time control (+ 990%) and motivation (+ 855%). Collaboration. With the pandemic, communication processes between employees have been severely disrupted. Working from home requires a good leader who knows how to lead, as well as the extra effort to maintain contact and develop team spirit. In 2020, the strong demand for communication and leadership skills shows the interest of employees at all hierarchical levels for training in these areas to improve teamwork. Among the skills that have improved the most in 2020 in terms of communication, we find: listening skills (+ 1650%) and business communication (+ 1585%). While those related to leadership are at the top: diversity and inclusion (+ 1,259%) and decision-making capacity (+ 1,240%). Data processing. Data science is no longer just for data scientists. Each discipline has its own kind of data and more and more employees are learning to tap its potential. This particularly facilitates decision making. They thus lead the ranking of the skills that have improved the most in 2020 in terms of data analysis: Salesforce (+ 664%) and SAP (+428). Although related to data visualization software, we find Google Sheets (+ 858%). Automation of data science. Huge advances in automation and artificial intelligence have enabled the creation of new data analysis tools that automate a large number of repetitive tasks. This allows unimaginable amounts of data to be analyzed in seconds and allows scientists to speed up processes and spend more time developing strategies and solutions. Among the skills that have improved the most in 2020 related to machine learning are: PyTorch (+ 542%) and Tensorflow (+ 458%). Although related to data automation, the following stand out: data storage (+ 1,488%) and data modeling (+ 466%). Hybrid roles. The widening of the field of expertise allows the various collaborators of a company to better understand the process of creation of a product or a software. This overview improves your decision-making and your knowledge. Thus, agile project management and hybrid roles are gradually becoming the norm, and more and more employees are diversifying the area of ​​expertise related to their role. In this way, among the DevOP skills that have progressed the most in 2020, we find: JMeter (+ 2590%) and Docker Certified Associate (+ 1308%). While those related to Cloud Computing which sound the loudest are: Microsoft AZ-900 (+ 2,417%) and Google Cloud (+ 1,381%). Cyber ​​security With the widespread adoption of teleworking, data protection has become a major issue for IT departments. As employees are no longer on their organization’s secure network and many have even started working with their own teams, they have faced an increase in cyber attacks. In this way, cybersecurity has become a priority issue for many companies who are trying not only to avoid financial, data and information loss, but also the loss of their reputation. However, while companies are working on it, today 44% of organizations still do not offer cybersecurity training to their employees.

Among the cybersecurity-related skills in which employees received the most training in 2020, we find ethical hacking (+ 418%) and DevOP (+ 397%).

