60% of the Spanish population has at least one dose of the COVID vaccine

Posted: Wednesday July 14 2021 6:47 PM

60% of the Spanish population has already received a dose of the COVID vaccine. Concretely, 28,475,900 citizens have already started their vaccination process, which represents 67.6% of the population to be vaccinated.

People vaccinated with the full regimen also exceed 53% of the “target” population and 47.4% of the total population, reaching the goal of reaching half of Spaniards immunized by next week.

Vaccination against the coronavirus is progressing by leaps and bounds. In fact, according to the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, the goal was to reach the end of August with 70% of the population with the full schedule, a goal which, in principle, seems achievable.

If we analyze the percentage of vaccinated by age group, 90.4% of Spaniards over 40 have already received at least one dose, and 77.1% are already fully immunized, which explains why the large The majority of infections that are occurring today belong to young people between the ages of 20 and 30.

Specifically, some communities are focusing on this age group in an effort to reduce the incidence of COVID. In fact, 20.1% of Spaniards in this group have already received a dose of the vaccine.