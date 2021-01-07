600,000 doses will arrive in the coming weeks

Updated: Thursday, January 7, 2021 11:08 AM

The first doses of the Moderna vaccine will arrive in Spain within the next “seven or ten days”. This was explained at a press conference by the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa.

According to forecasts, 600,000 doses will be received in the coming weeks, as explained by the Minister of Health. “This has already been communicated to the CCAA to make its forecasts regarding the vaccination plan,” added the Minister. In addition, Illa points out that next Monday a new delivery of the Pfizer vaccine will be received.

Illa explained that “the vaccines will reach a single point”, towards a central warehouse, from where the Health will distribute them “equitably to all the autonomous communities”.

The minister recalled that Moderna’s vaccine has storage characteristics “somewhat different” from those of Pfizer since it must be transported at 20 degrees below zero, which “makes the logistics and distribution a little less complex”.

Regarding the forecast of the vaccination plan, he predicted that in summer there will already be “a very relevant number of vaccinated citizens”, a figure which would be around “70%”: “We think that in June we can have 15 or 20 million people vaccinated “.

“We are going to gain cruising speed. There are other vaccines which are being reviewed by the European Medicines Agency,” the minister decided.