67% of companies paid money to recover stolen data – Whidbey Daily News

New Delhi. Cyber ​​attacks against Indian businesses are on the rise. The situation is that companies have to pay three times more this year than last year to recover their data. According to cybersecurity firm Sopos Key, so far around 67% of companies have had to pay a ransom of Rs 24.7 crore in 2021 to recover their data. Last year, 66% of companies paid 8.03 crore. Only 4% of companies were able to recover their complete data. With 86% of Indian companies admitting that cyber attackers are inventing innovative methods, it has become difficult for their IT cell to stop the attack.

75% data only –

Even after paying the ransom, companies only recovered 75% of the data. The world average is 65 percent. Only four percent of Indian companies were able to recover all of their data. The survey is based on conversations with more than 5,400 people from 30 countries, including Europe, America, Asia-Pacific, Central Asia and Africa.

cyberattack Global cyberattack No evidence of stolen data

