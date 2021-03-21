67% of women start a business to work where they want

AticcoLab organized the first Pitch Competition Women Edition in Madrid, of which the startup Powering Offroad was the winner. The objective was to give visibility to innovative projects led by women.

According to the Amway Global Entrepreneurship Report (AGER) 2020, 67% of women are entrepreneurs to work in something they love, while 68% of cases women start a business to be their own bosses.

In order to give visibility to innovative projects led by women and provide them with the means to develop, AticcoLab announced on March 17 the winning startup of the first Pitch Competition organized in Madrid, where projects with at least one woman participated in the founding team. and who were able to present their candidacies from February 8 to March 3.

The winner was Powering Offroad, the first company to offer comprehensive specialist training to amateur athletes of all types of bikes and motorcycles. The startup beat the other finalists in the textile industry, preventive medicine, digital marketing, fitness, optics, biotechnology, technology in agriculture and the fresh produce market. .

The winning project obtains a video / written interview that will be broadcast on all promoters and collaborators communication channels, an online mentoring session with a mentor, the network of more than 130 AticcoLab mentors, three months of free membership in the spaces of Aticco coworking in Madrid or Barcelona and the possibility of participating in one of the prizes offered by the partners.

In the words of Andrea Maas, CEO of Powering Offroad, “I would like to thank Aticco for the award and my fellow finalists for your projects, which I am sure will be successful in the future as well.”

According to Quino Fernndez, CEO of Aticco Lab, “Aticco is a platform that unites startups, companies and investors to promote unions and generate projects that provide solutions and today’s event shows a once again that intention. “

For Javier Esteban, City Manager of Aticco, “Aticco helps start-ups to develop and in this case, those headed by women. I wish there were a lot more after that day. We have opted for dynamic people who want to do things ”.

