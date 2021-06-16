68% of SMEs admit serious difficulties in complying with the mandatory pay register between men and women

More than two months after the entry into force of the regulation on the obligation for companies to keep a salary file, 68% of Spanish SMEs admit not knowing or having difficulty doing so, according to a study by Kenjo , the Human Resources software for small and medium-sized businesses.

Description automatically generated The report also shows that 88% of Human Resources managers in this type of company consider it important to have a digital tool to achieve this. In this scenario, Kenjo released the first interactive feature to automate this process.

“The companies with which we are in daily contact have told us of the difficulty they have in using the tools at their disposal, and in particular with those made available by the Ministry of Labor. For this reason, we want this process to be easy, simple and intuitive and not pose a problem for HR managers or the rest of the departments involved, ”says David Padilla, CEO and co-founder of Kenjo.

The sample, carried out among professionals in the human resources sector of SMEs, collects various opinions on the obligations implied by the entry into force of RD 902/202 on April 14. These include the creation of a register of wages between men and women that all companies, regardless of the number of employees, must achieve.

The main objective of the regulations is to apply the principle of transparency in order to avoid discrimination on the grounds of sex in matters of remuneration. However, their understanding raises some doubts since 76% of those questioned claim to have had to resort to the explanation of experts and the media to understand the royal decree.

Another point of concern for Human Resources managers is the correct evaluation of jobs according to the regulations in force. Indeed, 74% say they have difficulty in achieving it. On the other hand, 68% indicate that before the entry into force of the regulation, they did not have any tool to carry out this recording, while 23% admit to having used an Excel document.

In this scenario and in an effort to simplify this process, Kenjo launched the first digital and interactive tool for SMEs with which to automate this registration. In this document, wage data disaggregated by sex and professional category are reflected, as well as by departments and offices – in case there is more than one -. In addition, it is also alerted to any salary differences and includes supplements, additional collections and any change in the base salary of employees. The penalties for non-compliance with this regulation can amount to 187,515 euros, in accordance with article 10 of RD 902/202.

