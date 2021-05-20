7% unemployment rate and 35 hours of work

Publication: Thursday, May 20, 2021 3:13 PM

El presidente de Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha presentado el programa ‘España 2050: Fundamentos y propuestas para una Estrategia Nacional de Largo Plazo’, that incluye objetivos como la reducción de la tasa de paro has a 7% in 2050 y jornadas laborales de 35 Hours. It also includes environmental suggestions, such as, for example, that journeys that can be made in less than two and a half hours by train are done through this vehicle to the detriment of the plane.

During the presentation, Sánchez was accompanied by the Vice-Presidents of the Government -Carmen Calvo, Nadia Calviño, Ione Belarra and Teresa Ribera- and by European representatives such as Maros Sefcovic, Vice-President of the European Commission. Its director, Diego Rubio, also participated in the presentation of the program.

In his speech, the chief executive assured that “he is busy acting in the present because he wants to build the structures necessary for society to have a future”. He assures us that it is “a duty and an obligation to be done today and not tomorrow (…) to find ambitious but also realistic visions which inspire, unite and help bring out the best in everyone”.

He also wished to thank the more than 100 “prestigious professionals who worked for a year in complete independence and freedom without asking for a penny for their love of the country”. This group includes economists, scientists, sociologists and experts in several fields. Members include personalities such as Toni Roldán, economic exporter and Member of Parliament for Ciudadanos; Olga Cantó, OECD economist; Rafael Doménech, head of economic analysis at BBVA Research; or the professor of economics at the University of the Basque Country, Sara de la Rica.

Pedro Sánchez has influenced the future and its importance, taking it as a global aspect: “If we want it to survive the passage of legislatures, it is very clear that we must realize the vision of the future which is political, state, not government. “He concluded that” there will be those who will see it as an impossible aspiration, especially in such a polarized time as the present, but that is not true. The best proof that this lens exists is this work. “

The strategies of the plan

The program has been divided into nine challenges divided into 50 points. The first is related to “productivity and the structure of economic growth”. The document assures that “Spain has a lower level of productivity than its neighbors”, it will therefore be necessary “to increase productivity by 50% by the middle of the century”.

The second tackles the problem of “educating young people”. The main challenge is to “tackle the high repetition and dropout rates (…) still below the EU-27 and OECD average”. For this reason, it will be essential to carry out “far-reaching reforms” to “obtain a 20 point increase in standardized PISA tests” or “to increase by 23% the population between 25 and 34 years old with a higher education than ESO” .

The third, corresponding to “improving training and re-qualification of the population”, will seek “to create a million jobs for training programs shorter than VT by 2050”. The fourth refers to “a sustainable carbon neutral society”, for which “resilience to climate change” must be strengthened.

The fifth concerns “the welfare state and the search for a more sustainable society”. It evokes the years of a person’s life, “but also the state of health” of this one. It is also envisaged “the assumption of an acceptable pension expenditure, not exceeding 25% of the GDP, by the voluntary increase of the employment rate at the advanced ages”.

The sixth, “balanced territorial development”, mentions services such as “5G, robotics or the Internet by satellite will make it possible to operate thanks to teleworking and that community services such as transport, health or education land in these areas ”. The seventh is linked to “solving the shortcomings of our labor market”, for which the occupation of “1.5 million jobs by 2050” is envisaged.

The last two chapters focus on “reducing poverty and inequality” and “broadening the foundations of our future well-being”. The first concerns “improving the quality of human capital to offer more and better economic and employment opportunities to our population”. The second speaks of “very notable obstacles by 2050 (…) but the future is more promising than one thinks”.

Measures

The last pages of the document outline the steps to be taken to achieve the plan. There are several and they consider all the axes mentioned above: from “bet on improving the training of the population”, through “strong modernization of the productive fabric” or the “transition to a respectful sustainable development model. of the environment. “.

In this link you can access the full summary of the document.