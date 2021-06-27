70% of workers consider that their sexual orientation does not affect the treatment they receive from their company

Diversity and inclusion in the work environment have become two key factors for employees in recent years. This is reflected in the Diversity and Inclusion Statistics 2020 report prepared by Give A Grad A Go, whose data shows that 90% of respondents are inclined to work in organizations that promote diversity.

With this growing trend in mind, the digital company Slik, which measures, analyzes and manages the employee experience in real time, took a look at its data to see how workers perceive diversity in the workplace. According to them, 80% are satisfied with the information on diversity and inclusion that they convey in their companies.

To create more inclusive work environments, Give A Grad A Go respondents emphasize that equal pay and opportunities are the most important elements. When it comes to equal pay, Slik data shows that 75% of employees believe their organization receives fair pay regardless of gender, appearance, age or other personal characteristics. Regarding opportunities, they specify that 3 out of 5 employees consider that their companies do not take this type of attributes into account and are fair when they grant them.

In the concept of workforce diversity, sexual orientation is one of the most relevant factors. In this regard, Slik data asserts that 70% of workers believe their organization respects their preference or direction. Likewise, employees consider that this variable did not influence the treatment they received from the company.

It is essential for any business to manage diversity and inclusion in the workplace, an aspect that impacts engagement, satisfaction and growth of talent and the quality of leadership. According to Paulina Robalino, Head of People Science at Slik, “the key to quantifying the achievements or effectiveness of the diversity and inclusion actions that are implemented lies in identifying the KPIs that let us know what is working. to continue working on it. needs to be improved or which practices need to be eradicated ”.

A diverse company attracts and retains the best talent available and innovates more, which allows it to be more productive and open to society. From Slik, they recommend taking into account 6 key factors to predict satisfaction with diversity and inclusion in organizations: 1) policies and information to avoid harassment or discrimination, 2) health and safety at work, 4) clarity and consistency in tasks, 5) leadership, 6) teamwork.

