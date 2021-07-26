70% think that teleworking will remain one more working method, whatever the health context

70% think that teleworking will remain like another type of work, regardless of the health context. This conclusion is drawn from an overview of the study “Productivity, teleworking and reconciliation”, prepared by the EAE Business School and which will be released soon. For the study, 1000 people were interviewed and it was led by the professors of the EAE Business School, Cristina Gallego and Magal Riera.

“Technological advancements such as connectivity and greater internet accessibility and awareness of sustainability were already predicting that telecommuting was a trend about to emerge,” says Gallego. “The pandemic has been an accelerator, it has made us lose our fear of teleworking,” he adds.

On the other hand, 60% of those questioned perceive that teleworking can slow down their learning. However, 57% also think that it contributes to improving their quality of life and 55% think that it increases their autonomy as an employee. “These data reveal that betting on a hybrid working modality, with more periods of remote work and others face to face, may be the key to increasing labor productivity, employee engagement, betting on a more sustainable model and increase personal satisfaction. and professional workers, ”concludes the study author and professor at EAE Business School, Cristina Gallego.

Likewise, on the basis of these assertions, the usefulness of telework from the point of view of the worker and its social acceptance is demonstrated. In this process, companies also have a lot to say because it directly affects their organizational culture, ”adds he does.

By Autonomous Communities, Catalonia, Andalusia and Madrid – in the same order – are those with the highest perception of personal, professional and family reconciliation, compared to La Rioja, Cantabria and the Balearic Islands. Catalonia, Andalusia and Madrid are also the main ones to perceive that teleworking reduces absenteeism.

