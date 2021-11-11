70,000-signatures-in-congress-to-request-free-menstrual-hygiene-products-in-public-buildings

The non-profit organization Period Spain, a subsidiary of the Period.org Foundation of the United States, presented this Thursday before the Congress of Deputies 70. 000 signatures to request free menstrual hygiene products in public buildings such as schools and hospitals. It is a request that requires provision of money, which is why the entity, which aims to eradicate poverty and menstrual stigma, contacted all the political parties months ago to send them their demands prior to the debate that they maintain in recent weeks on the General Budgets of the State of 2022.

For now, Más País and Esquerra Republicana have presented several amendments to the next budgets in which they propose a reduction of the VAT of these products to 4%, that a study be carried out at the national level to know the scope of the problem and that an awareness campaign be carried out. Period Spain, on the other hand, has accompanied its proposals with the delivery of signatures: “These amendments can be a before and after in the fight for gender inequality,” said the founder of the Association Period Spain, Ana Enrich.

Period Spain reports highlight that in Spain many women suffer from what is known as menstrual poverty, that is, they lack the economic resources to purchase the hygiene products they need when menstruation arrives. A situation that has been aggravated by the pandemic since, as explained by a spokeswoman for the association “because of the covid there are about half a million more people at risk of menstrual poverty in Spain.” A situation that causes that on a monthly basis, and during the days of the rule in which these hygienic products are necessary, some women face the dilemma of having to choose between buying some food or tampons. This has been the case of the actress Ibis García, of 28 years, who was left without a job during the pandemic and with the little money from the strike had to decide whether to buy meat or tampons. “During confinement, since we couldn’t get out, I used toilet paper between my panties,” García recalls. Women who suffer from menstrual poverty, explain specialized associations, often resort to using cardboard, toilet paper or cloth instead of these hygienic products, which exposes women to infections and pathologies that can become severe.

Far from trying to tackle the problem, the current legislation does not help to improve it. In Spain, intimate hygiene products are subject to a reduced VAT of 10%, but not the hyper-reduced, 4%, a tax reserved for medicines and staple foods, among which is listed, for example, viagra.

Menstrual poverty also affects underage women. Laura Labrador, a teacher at the Virgen de la Encina school, a public center located in the Madrid town of Hoyo de Manzanares, assures that she has seen that school absenteeism occurs with some frequency in her public institute for this reason: “Girls are often absent to class when they have their period, many times because they do not have the adequate means or because they feel ashamed. This is a disadvantage for them compared to the rest of the students ”, she explains.

For this reason she has joined the initiative of Period Spain, which asks that free menstrual hygiene products be provided in spaces public such as health centers, schools, institutes or soup kitchens for women who need it, a request that is already old for parties like Más País. “We have been working on this issue for some time because it has a direct impact on truancy. It is serious, because it limits women and places them under a condition of inequality, “says Inés Sabanés, deputy of Más País-Equo.

In other countries measures similar to those have already been implemented. the one proposed by Period Spain. “In Scotland, menstrual hygiene products are free by law. New Zealand will provide menstrual hygiene products in all schools and in France they will begin to be dispensed in all universities ”, says Enrich.

In Spain, a box of 22 tampons in a Tampax brand supermarket cost 4, 99 euros; Some sanitary towels from the Carefree company cost 2, 79 and those from the Evax firm cost around 2, 69. According to a European study, promoted by Zero Waste Europe, the annual cost associated with these products ranges between 21 and 125 euros. Therefore, each woman spends throughout her fertile life (35, on average, 735 euros on sanitary towels or 4. 375 euros if you use tampons. “Between my two daughters and I, we spend on average between 25 and 30 euros per month ”, affirms Carmen García, who has also attended the rally this Thursday.

Afroza Rahman, of 52 years, explains that for her spending money on a compress is nothing short of impossible. “When my daughter asks me why I don’t buy pads, I tell her that I’m thinking about food first.” She has no choice but to become imaginative: “I put old t-shirts on them, like our grandmothers did,” she says.