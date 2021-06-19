71% of EAE Diploma trainees were hired by the company

81% of 2020 graduates have a job and 12% work outside Spain in countries like Germany or the United States

June 19, 2021



The EAE Business School released the Degree Employment Report, which collects the employability data of students in the Bachelor of Marketing and Digital Communication, the Diploma in Business Administration and Management (ADE) and the Bachelor of Administration and business management from EAE Business School. The publication reveals that 71% of undergraduates who complete internships are hired.

Likewise, 81% of 2020 graduates have a job and 12% work outside of Spain in countries like Germany or the United States. Of those who are employed, 31% have already received it before graduation and 38% within six months of graduation. 31% work as a consultant, advisor and auditor; 19% in pharmaceuticals and chemicals and 13% in banking and finance.

The EAE also promotes entrepreneurship among its students by providing them with the EAE Lab project incubator, workshops for responsible entrepreneurs for a commitment to a sustainable service or product or the TEDxEAE forum for entrepreneurs, between other. In this sense, 6% of students of EAE diplomas decide to undertake. The sectors in which they engage the most are advertising and marketing (29%), consulting (14%) and health (14%).

“It will highlight the activities with large companies and multinationals where you can, more closely, know how they work, the profile of their employees, what values ​​stand out, etc. It will also highlight all the workshops that take place within the school and which aim to prepare you for the world of work: knowing how to capture an attractive course or how to act in a job interview ”, underlines Andrea Prats, a Undergraduate student at EAE Business School.

