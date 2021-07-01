73 more points in a single day

Posted: Thursday July 01 2021 20:23

The incidence of the coronavirus continues to rise in Spain. The latest report from the Ministry of Health puts it, on average, at 134.31 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the last two weeks, ie 17.14 points more than the day before.

However, this parameter soars even more among young people: this Thursday, the age group between 20 and 29 years old recorded an incidence of 366.74, which increased by 73.41 points in just 24 hours. For its part, in the group of 12 to 19 years, the incidence was 345.26 cases, or 57.42 points more than the day before. Both are therefore placed at the extreme risk level.

Precisely, those under 30 are currently the group with the lowest vaccination coverage: according to Health, so far only 12.5% ​​of young people between 20 and 29 years have at least one dose and only 10.1% have the full boss. In addition, only 1% of adolescents aged 12 to 19 have at least one dose.

Against this backdrop, the rising incidence among younger people also coincides with the macro-epidemic stemming from year-end travel to Mallorca, which now adds at least 1,850 infections and leaves one youngster admitted to intensive care.

By autonomous communities, Catalonia shows the highest increase in incidence during the last day: it is 238.38 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 inhabitants, the highest figure in Spain, after increasing by 55.6 points in one day.

Infections rise, but daily deaths drop to eight

Thursday’s epidemiological bulletin also reports 12,345 new infections, a figure that practically triples that of the same day last week, bringing the cumulative total of cases since the start of the pandemic to 3,821,305.

In terms of deaths, eight deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in the past day, the lowest figure since last summer. Thus, the total number of deaths from the virus amounts to 80,883 in our country.

On the other hand, data on health pressure has decreased, albeit very slightly: occupancy of hospital beds was 1.94% (only 0.01 less than yesterday) and 6.38% of beds. intensive care units are occupied by COVID-19 patients, up from 6.52. % Wednesday.