75% of managers believe that an inclusive work environment is essential for success

Corporate culture, family reconciliation and lack of promotion due to meritocracy are the main factors hindering the diversity of talent in most companies.

Royal Decree-Law 6/2019 obliges companies with teams of 50 to 250 workers to articulate an equality plan, a process which will be applied in a phased manner and which will end in March 2022, this March 6 being mandatory for companies with more than 100 employees. This law is in line with what is marked by the UN in the Sustainable Development Goals (ODS) for the year 2030; its point 5 is dedicated to equality between men and women and speaks of parity in the workforce and equal pay.

The gender gap in the workplace and the need for these policies contrasts with the reality of female talent, where data indicates that women are more educated and that companies with women on their boards are getting better. best results.

Men play a fundamental role in achieving the 50-50 target set by the 2030 Agenda, as male presence in leadership positions is still predominant. While 75% of managers in Spain believe that an inclusive work environment or culture is essential for success, only 29% see diversity as a top priority for their company.

Corporate culture, family reconciliation and lack of promotion due to meritocracy are the main factors hindering the diversity of talent in most companies. To go there, the commitment of the general management and causing a cultural change that promotes this diversity is essential. In this way, awareness and communication are essential.

For these reasons, Uttopy’s Talent is Genderless collection was born, a sustainable fashion brand that makes visible and supports socio-environmental causes. Through an inclusive vision (talent has no gender) and awareness-raising materials that accompany the clothes, the collection highlights the benefits of the diversity of talents and makes it possible to defend the cause on a daily basis and on social networks. through the use of the hashtag #TalentIsGenderless.

“The importance of talent diversity goes far beyond quotas or social justice, it has proven to be a source of innovation and a tremendous opportunity to improve the competitiveness of companies. With this collection, we want to promote the cultural change necessary to move towards parity. , involving men and women in the challenge launched by the UN. Using sustainable fashion as a platform allows us to champion the cause both in the personal and professional spheres, promoting messages capable of changing stereotypes rooted in gender roles. “, explains Ins Echevarra, co-founder of Uttopy.

This year, Accenture, a leading global company in digital capabilities with a clear commitment to equality reflected in its commitment to gender in 2025, joins Uttopy’s campaign to celebrate International Day of women with an awareness campaign among their professionals.

