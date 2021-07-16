75% of seniors are ready to extend their working life

Fundacin Transforma Espaa and Estudio de Comunicacion today presented a study which, although it shows that 34% of employees surveyed establish at 50 years the age at which a person is considered to be an “elderly person”.

Taking into account the current and future talent needs of companies, 94% of the managers questioned believe that the role played by so-called “senior talent” employees over the age of 50 is “very important” or “normal important”, emphasizing their importance. qualities as essential. and consider that talent does not depend on age.

Within the study, the qualities recognized as the most valued and differentiated of this group of seniors, compared to the rest of the employees, are the experience, loyalty and understanding of the culture of the organization or of its mastery. of oneself in the event of a crisis or crisis. high pressure situations.

The study was carried out by the communication study for Fundacion Transforma Espaa and 1,500 executives and senior employees of the companies Amadeus, Grupo Dynasol, McDonald’s participated.

Although the study shows that 71 percent of the group comprising senior employees do not feel they are treated any differently from younger employees, perceptions about specific practices reveal some differences. Although 43% of older workers say they always or almost always feel excluded from promotion options in their company, 47% believe that they are always or frequently asked questions when answering questions about company issues. or organization.

Regarding their own situation, 89 percent of older people feel engaged in their work and 79 percent are ready to put in the extra effort that the job requires.

Only 25% of seniors surveyed say they have no interest in extending their professional activity beyond early retirement or retirement. Knowing that their contribution will be truly valued, having opportunities to learn, having flexible hours and that their mission is to advise and help young colleagues are the main reasons why “seniors” would be ready to extend their working time. work in business.

73% of managers know that groups in which seniors and young people cooperate are more effective than homogeneous groups and only 27% think that age diversity is not a differential factor prejudging the effectiveness of these groups.

This study represents a second stage of the collaboration project on Senior Talent which has been promoted for 3 years by the Cercle des Entrepreneurs and Fundacin Transforma Espaa, entities concerned about the loss of talent resulting from the frequent recourse to exclusion of the elderly. their employment (early retirement, incentive holidays, etc.), as a cost reduction measure, particularly in large companies. The consultancy firm Deloitte also collaborated on the project, which advised the participating companies after the study was completed.

For Manuel Prez-Sala, president of the Cercle des entrepreneurs, “the sustainability of pensions requires urgent reform which passes, among other measures, because of the need to conserve and retain the talent of seniors. Workers should be able to extend their working life, if they wish, beyond the statutory retirement age. For this reason, we do not agree with the mandatory retirement clauses that govern some agreements. The theory that the retirement of an older employee allows the hiring of a younger one is not true. And the measures recently adopted by the government are woefully insufficient. “

According to Eduardo Serra, President of Fundacin Transforma Espaa, “We are wasting senior talent in our society and in businesses due to a set of pre-established beliefs that lead to a knowledge leak that harms our businesses. We lack the will and determination to act on a problem of which our managers are not sufficiently aware, which is why I thank Estudio de Comunicacion and Deloitte for their selfless participation in the realization of this project, and Amadeus, Grupo Dynasol, McDonald’s and Renfe for their courage when it comes to wanting to hear the opinion of its managers and, above all, of its seniors on a subject as sensitive as this one ”.

For Benito Berceruelo, CEO of Estudio de Comunicacin, “in our experience as a consultant, work teams made up of young people and seniors constitute an essential asset for advising our clients. We are convinced that senior talents are essential for organizations, to maintain a corporate culture and transmit knowledge and know-how to the entire workforce ”.

For Marta Isarria, Director of Deloitte, “Diversity and inclusion are becoming increasingly important among professionals and companies as a strategic element that accelerates the growth and learning of our organizations. According to our study of Global Human Capital Trends, there are many types of diversity: gender, market, ideas, customers, cultural and generational diversity ”. From a generational diversity perspective, there is some very relevant data, according to Ignacio Castillo, director of Deloitte: “In 1994, workers over 55 represented only 10%. By 2024, 40% of workers are expected to be over 55 years old. Multigenerational diversity is increasingly present in organizations and must be managed. We would like to thank Fundacin Transforma y Estudio de Comunicación for the initiative and for counting on us and Grupo Dynasol, Amadeus, McDonald’s and Renfe for their participation, they have been months of construction and learning “, according to Marta Isarria and Ignacio Castillo, Human Capital Directors at Deloitte.

Fundacin Transforma Espaa shared with the participating companies a set of recommendations on best practices when managing senior talent in organizations. These recommendations will lay the foundations for future work that will ensure the continuity of this line of research and support for social change.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric