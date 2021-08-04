75% of Spaniards have modified their basket for the well-being of the planet

The climate crisis has become a driver of change in food. This is what data from the VIII Nestl Observatory on the nutritional habits and lifestyles of families reveal, which, in this edition, asked the Spaniards if they have a more sustainable diet than 5 years ago and to what extent the environment influenced their new eating habits. . The data shows that 75% of those surveyed have changed their shopping cart to benefit the planet.

“The results indicate that the climate crisis is pushing a large majority to change their diet against 14% who say they have not changed at all and 11% who, although having changed their habits, have not done so for reasons. of this data. show that, if until now health was the main reason for changing our diet, today the climate emergency has become a new driver of change in nutrition ”, emphasizes Laura Gonzlez, head of nutrition at Nestl Spain .

More sustainable food every day

When asked what they are doing to provide more sustainable food, the type of packaging used when shopping – their own plastic, reusable or recycled – is the aspect that Spaniards associate most with sustainable food. In this sense, 7 in 10 respondents go to the supermarket with their own bags and 5 in 10 prefer products packaged in recycled plastic to single-use plastic in their purchase.

Other actions that have been integrated into everyday life in favor of the environment are the commitment to local raw materials and organic products. Concretely, 42% of Spaniards prefer products made with local raw materials in their purchase and 32%, organic products.

In addition, 31% say they have reduced foods of animal origin in favor of plant-based alternatives to meat and dairy products.

The sustainability of packaging, a priority

The results of the Nestl Observatory show that Spaniards are increasingly aware of Packaging and are clear about their preferences regarding the packaging of the products they include in their shopping cart.

Preferred packaging

“70% choose, in that order, the reusable packaging, the paper or cardboard pack, the glass, the recycled plastic packaging and the recyclable. Conversely, the Spaniards openly reject single-use plastic. 3.9% of respondents choose their favorite packaging as their favorite ”, explains Pedro Ruiz, environmental specialist at Nestl Spain.

Price a barrier?

Almost 70% of those questioned recognize that price is the main obstacle to the integration of more environmentally friendly products in the purchase. However, according to the Nestl Observatory, the same percentage also guarantees that they would be willing to pay more for a sustainable product. Concretely, 56% would pay a little more and 11%, a lot more.

On the other hand, 30% are unwilling to increase their spending and the remaining 3% think the exact opposite. In other words, the most durable products should be cheaper.

Sustainability, also in recipes

Spaniards search the Internet for more than 400,000 vegetarian recipes per month.

Requests on the web to enjoy foods that are still in good condition and / or leftovers have also increased. More than 20,000 monthly consultations focus on recipes to enjoy vegetables, fruit and bread. These are the foods that are thrown away the most.

With this in mind, and according to data from Nestl Cocina, interest in the reuse recipes offered on their website and app increased by 70% compared to the previous year.

