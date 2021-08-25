75% of Spaniards think they are more or as productive at home than in the office

Telework: 75% of Spaniards think they are more or just as productive at home than at the office

As stated in the recent “Cleanliness and Happiness” study carried out by an independent consultant for the Spanish company Las 3 Brujas, the cleaner the house, the more happiness there is. The report points out that having a clean home is beneficial for those who telecommute, as well as for children’s academic performance. But its impact is greater than expected, for example with regard to productivity.

Thus, although 37% feel “Very comfortable” in teleworking from home, the percentage rises to 56% in “Very clean” homes and to 42% in those who clean more weekly (+ 10h).

In terms of productivity, teleworking is imposed. In fact, there is a link (both 37%) between those who think they are more productive at home and those who believe that, directly, there is no difference in productivity between home and office. . The link is reproduced in the different socio-demographic segments, but I know that the weight of those who think that the office is more productive varies (25%). Concretely, it drops to 22% for women and rises to 29% for those who have no children.

The more cleaning in the house, the better the marks

However, this same study confirms that cleanliness and order in the home specifically benefit the youngest people in the home in aspects as important as being more responsible, being more sociable or even having better marks in the house. school.

In fact, now that the school year begins, it is important to note that in the cleanest homes children get better grades. Thus, if 38% of respondents declare that their children obtain “very good results”, in “very clean” households, the percentage increases by 24 points to reach 62%. Likewise, keeping the house cleaner also implies a greater willingness to receive lessons electronically. Indeed, nearly a quarter of Spanish children felt very comfortable teaching home lessons, a figure that rises to 43% in “very clean” homes.

Other qualities on which home cleaning has a positive effect are the responsibility and sociability of the little ones. Thus, 27% and 44% declare that their children are respectively “Very responsible” and “Very sociable”, but in “Very clean” households the percentage skyrockets, rising to 53% and 67%, in each case.

Finally, it’s also important to note that having a dirt-free home increases the frequency with which children bring friends home. More specifically, almost 4 in 10 respondents say that their children “like to bring friends home”, while in these “very clean” houses, the percentage rises to almost 60%.

And it is that having a house without dirt has many advantages, among which stands out above all that it is a good example for children (95%). Likewise, 90% of Spaniards also pride themselves on having their own house, 88% encourage them to invite their relatives and even 80% consider that it helps children in their studies.

Cleanliness and order as a reflection of emotional well-being

As the study by Las 3 Brujas shows, when asked what a clean and tidy house contributes, the majority of Spaniards say that it is more comfortable (71%), followed by relaxation (59%), happy (37%) and in fourth place, confident (29%). Based on these results, it is therefore not surprising that Spaniards feel sadder, more lonely and have more stress as the level of cleanliness in the house decreases.

