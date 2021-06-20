75% of students do not receive enough pre-university guidance

After a few very intense weeks for many young people who faced different university entrance exams, today they are immersed in the process of selecting one of the most important changes in their lives, starting a new stage at the university.

According to the XVI University Trends Survey 2021 carried out among 3000 students in the 1st year of the Baccalaureate, 46.6% of students admit to having more or less decided their studies, 46.6% are clear about their vocation and only 7% say ” no, no idea. ” However, more than 75% admit that the orientation information received in their study centers was not sufficient and they would have liked to have “more tools” to make the decision.

However, this clarity of vocation among students contrasts with the data of the latest “Report on Figures and Data of the Spanish University System 19-20” published by the Ministry of Universities, where it is shown that 33.9% of students who start and do not complete a university degree and 12.3% change careers, indicating a certain lack of information on the part of students before choosing a university degree.

Strengthen the bridge between school and university

The aforementioned study by the Ministry of Universities reports dropout from college and change in level due to many factors, including: insufficient supervision in schools, lack of prior information to students, inadequate design of study plans , monitoring of student interest, poor academic performance of students – due to lack of ability, effort or motivation – or an inadequate level of requirement, among others.

In this sense, Jake Richardson, director of the Baccalaureate at The British School of Barcelona (BSB), an international benchmark school in Spain, explains that “the entire Baccalaureate stage must be understood as a bridge between school and university. with a very Specific objective: to prepare students to face life after school. This requires giving them the opportunity to experience university life in the more controlled environment of the school, so that students know what to expect and what to expect from them when they change stages. This in itself is already a guarantee of success in making the right decision when planning their future. “

The key to having an academic and professional orientation in schools

Having a specific university orientation program with specialized professionals allows students to enhance their college educational experience to prepare for and achieve their goals in the future. It is essential to guide and support young people in the process of choosing their professional future, so that they can optimally cope with all changes.

In this sense, Richardson explains, “At BSB Nexus, our pre-university campus, students are immersed from day one in a program that one might call structured creativity, which involves young people enjoying the freedom of ‘learn and work independently. , but always with the support of a dedicated team of professionals who guide and guide them throughout the cycle. Through this pedagogical approach, which combines the acquisition of knowledge with the application of future skills acquired in previous courses, students develop the necessary tools to design their future and are ready to take on the challenges presented to them. “And he adds” This is a critical stage, in which it is essential to support students as much as possible through specialized information, interviews, advice, access to experts and professionals from different sectors of activity … This is where the key to the pre-University experience lies.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric