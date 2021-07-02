765,399 doses in 24 hours

Updated: Friday 02 July 2021 18:05

Posted: 07/02/2021 18:04

Spain continues to advance the coronavirus vaccination campaign at a good pace to end the pandemic once and for all. The proof is that this Friday the record for vaccines administered in a single day was once again broken. This was stated by the Ministry of Health, which in its daily report said that in the last 24 hours, 765,399 doses were injected.

Yesterday, up to 747,589 vials were administered. With this figure, 18 million people are fully vaccinated (43.8%). In addition, 55% of people who have already been vaccinated with at least one dose are affected. More specifically, Spain has so far received 47,081,442 doses, of which 42,792,983 have been administered to date (92.9% of the doses delivered).