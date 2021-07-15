77.6% of people admitted to Catalan ICUs are not vaccinated

Posted: Wednesday July 14 2021 10:23 PM

77.6% of people admitted to Catalan intensive care are unvaccinated people and, although the majority belong to age groups already open to vaccination, the Ministry of Health does not know how many of them do not. did not want to be vaccinated. At a press conference, the Secretary of Public Health of the Generalitat, Carmen Cabezas, and the director of CatSalut, Gemma Craywinckel, assessed the epidemic and vaccination situation on Wednesday.

Cabezas explained that 77.6% of the 219 currently admitted to Catalan intensive care units are not vaccinated and that the vast majority are over 30, the age at which vaccination has been open for weeks. However, he pointed out that it cannot be said that they do not have a vaccine because they refused to inject it: “We did not ask,” Cabezas said.

Critics in intensive care with partial vaccination -one dose- represent 14.6% and the remaining 7.8% have the full schedule. After having exceeded the 8 million doses injected since the start of the campaign, one in three young people between 20 and 39 years old has one of the doses in Catalonia. As expected, this next week the vaccination rate will drop as fewer doses arrive compared to June: a total of 348,400 injections.

Cabezas assured that from Friday, the interval of the second doses of AstraZeneca in the age group of 60 to 69 years will already be shortened to 4 weeks, as the Minister of Health, Josep Maria had suggested. Argimon.