77% of CEOs say the pandemic has helped them define their future actions with their employees

For 77% of CEOs, the health crisis has helped them define the actions they must take in the future, especially in terms of relations with their employees or relations with their partners and investors, according to the report ‘CEO Outlook 2020 : COVID-19 ‘, for which I interviewed 1,300 directors from all over the world.

And it is that the human resources sector has undergone a great transformation during the pandemic. Thus, during this past year, companies have directly witnessed the rise of new technologies, the appearance of new work models and the evolution of departments. In this increasingly competitive market, increasing productivity and attracting the best talent has become a priority for companies.

While digitization is an ally for HR when it comes to selecting, retaining, developing and training talent in these times, it can never replace human capabilities. The observation of people in their workplace is an essential preventive activity in order to be able to identify dangerous, incomplete practices or dangerous situations linked to human behavior.

In this way, observation can improve working methods, increase productivity, simplify tasks and reduce costs. On the other hand, knowing perfectly the tasks carried out by the workers allows us to understand very well the type of work to be able to choose the ideal profile.

The incorporation of an HR consultant has an effect on the fundamental aspects of the day-to-day management of a team of workers. Communication, motivation and participation are directly linked to the continuous improvement of the quality of work by the human resources team.

Although all members of the organization should be involved in this process, it is essential to have a specialized external consultant, as the process of observation and good knowledge of the jobs should be seen as a way to ensure the continuous improvement of safety, quality of work and efficiency of service. . In addition, the incorporation of a consultant allows cost savings, added value to processes and improved productivity, efficiency and control.

Detect the needs of the interior

Synergie, a company specializing in human resources, renames its already well-known Inhouse and takes the name Proxi. This solution focuses on the management of all the temporality within a company.

How it works? The specialist consultant is located on the company’s premises to have a complete view of all day-to-day business operations and thus work from the inside and detect staffing needs. This expert is in charge of hiring, training and advising new employees to facilitate their welcome in the company and resolve any doubts on a daily basis. In addition, the Proxi service is headed by a Process Manager who helps to implement a work methodology, standardizes processes and detects improvement needs.

According to Ivn Trelles, Process Manager at Synergie Proxi, “Synergie Proxi is a perfect ally for the company to gain in agility, efficiency and cost reduction. Living the daily life of operations allows us to better understand the trades performed by workers, to know the opinion of plant managers through a survey and thus improve the quality of the pool of workers for employment by creating a portfolio of candidates ready to work at any time ”.

HRDigital