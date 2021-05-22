77% of Spaniards approve of the end of the state of alarm

Publication: Saturday May 22, 2021 2:13 PM

Two weeks after the end of the state of alert, the majority of Spaniards approve its lifting. According to the LaSexta barometer, 77% are in favor of the decision taken by the government against 22% who oppose it. And this 77% rises to 84.9% among the voters of the PSOE.

A two-thirds majority also believe this summer will be better than last year. And at least a quarter will be the same. Only 8% think this summer will be worse than 2020.

So far, news of the summer travel openness prompts half of respondents to plan vacations. In contrast, 48% did not. And if one highlights their response in relation to the party they are voting for, the forecast of Vox voters is striking, 63.2% have already started planning their vacations. These are data from the Invimark Institute.