771 COVID infections in 24 hours and with more restrictions and perimeter limits

Publication: Thursday, January 14, 2021 12:44

The Basque Country notified this Thursday that of the 13,021 diagnostic tests carried out this Wednesday, 771 were positive. By territories: 119 in Araba-Alava, 428 in Biscay, 209 in Gipuzkoa and 15 among people residing outside the Basque Country. Regarding the situation of hospitals, yesterday 74 people were admitted to the ward for COVID, and in the ICUs, there are currently 83 people with COVID.

The community maintains perimeter containment in the area, the curfew is established between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. and limits social groups to a maximum of six people.

In addition, it will close the perimeter of the municipalities that are in the red zone and its three historic territories: Biscay, Gipuzkoa and Araba.