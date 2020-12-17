82% of business leaders hope to facilitate teleworking but less than half of workers think it is possible

The consequences of the COVID-19-derived crisis are already deeply appreciated in the labor market: the unemployment rate has skyrocketed and disproportionately affects more vulnerable groups such as young people. The pandemic has also increased feelings of insecurity, especially among workers with less training or with more basic skills. Along with accelerating automation and digitization, the crisis is increasing inequalities and accelerating skills mismatches, threatening workforce preparation and economic recovery.

The COVID-19 crisis is accelerating the transformation of the economy, different sectors and businesses. Aviation or tourism is in decline, while e-commerce or healthcare is booming. Businesses are transforming their strategies, digitizing, automating and exploring the potential of AI. However, workers see an uncertain future with the disappearance of some jobs and the emergence of new ones that require very different skills. These dynamics risk increasing social polarization and losing opportunities.

Complex transformations demand that governments, social agents, businesses and workers be aligned with economic recovery. All should try to better understand the needs of others in order to jointly develop inclusive policies and innovative solutions, to empower the workforce towards a post-pandemic economy. We need to analyze the differences in attitudes towards work and identify opportunities to face the future with a positive outlook.

The Adecco Group, world leader in human resources management, through the Adecco Group Institute, wanted to know first-hand these different dynamics and perceptions and how to approach them, with the Workforce Transformation survey. To this end, it conducted a survey of 1,055 workers and 204 business leaders from the United States, France, Spain and Belgium representative of the economic fabric. The aim of the survey is to compare the perspectives and points of view of business leaders and workers. We start by examining the differences in levels of optimism about the future of work between business leaders and workers and explore perceived priorities for the post-COVID economy.

Priorities and changes after the pandemic

Workers and business leaders have different views on what your business should prioritize after the pandemic. Thus, more than 80% of workers believe that companies should provide financial support for future crises, provide quality health insurance and greater transparency on safety at work, against 30% of company leaders, who do not value not these aspects as main.

However, leaders and workers agree on several key issues: enforcing strict cleaning and hygiene policies, ensuring staff have the right equipment for telecommuting, and fostering a good work culture.

Additionally, over 70% of business leaders have other priorities such as focusing on sustaining operations, supporting flexibility and working remotely. Here, workers believe that this will be a reality to a lesser extent: only 48% believe that remote work will be maintained and only 51% consider a more flexible working schedule possible.

Given the changes workers and business leaders expect in the workplace after the pandemic, there are differences as well. Workers want more attention to health and safety, more flexibility, more teleworking and skills development. Business leaders share these points, although they place more emphasis on increasing teleworking. Workers focus on long-term income support policies.

Age differences matter too. Respondents between the ages of 18 and 30 want more consideration from leaders or the right to have their voices heard. In a recent study with young leaders at the Adecco Group / BCG FU event. SE Digital 2020, everyone will accept a 10% pay cut to create a more diverse work environment. However, this survey shows that business leaders’ commitment to these goals is declining relative to the priorities that support digital transformation.

The majority of respondents over 50 want more flexibility in their working hours. A recent study found that older workers were delaying their retirement for more flexible working hours and shorter commutes. Young workers also appreciate flexibility, but see it more as a requirement than a post-COVID-19 ideal. One in three Gen Z workers say they cannot tolerate rigid working hours. This shows that both of these age groups value flexible working hours and want to keep them as we emerge from the pandemic.

As economies plan for recovery, countries and employers have an unprecedented opportunity to relaunch their strategies. To be successful, they must not lose sight of the workers who are responsible for making the companies move forward. The better workers adapt, the more businesses and countries will emerge from the pandemic, in terms of bottom line, but also productivity and commitment to boosting social and economic recovery. Companies must understand and prioritize employee needs, strengthen their purpose and culture to rebuild optimism and motivation, and thus succeed in uncertain economic conditions after COVID-19.

Business leaders, more optimistic than workers

Business leaders and workers think differently about the future of work, including when it comes to employment prospects. COVID-19 has accelerated digital transformation and is driving automation, giving business leaders good reason to look forward to a future of technology-driven growth. 45% of business leaders expect a better world of work after the crisis, compared to workers, since only 36% of them are optimistic and 41% of them think that after the pandemic, the work will be worse than before.

Looking to the future, how do you expect work to unfold after the pandemic? The survey data reveals varying levels of optimism among different age groups of workers. Newly graduated workers are most concerned about the future of post-COVID work.

Newly graduated professionals with a few years of experience (18-30 years) and workers aged 41-50, members of Generation X, are the most pessimistic, 25% of both groups consider that the future will be much worse than before. Midway through their careers, workers begin to bear the brunt of age discrimination. A recent study found that Gen Xers are less likely than other generations to be promoted in five years, as Baby Boomers are working longer and Millennials are more established in their careers. The greatest advancement opportunities for these generations match the highest levels of optimism in this survey, for workers aged 31-40 and over 50, as 20% of both groups believe the job will be good. better than before in the future.

Young people between the ages of 18 and 30 are pessimistic, are at a higher risk of losing their jobs due to the COVID-19 crisis, and find it difficult to establish professionally. In fact, before the crisis, opportunities for job growth exceeded the priorities for the first job, as claimed by 36% of Gen Z and Gen Y in the Adecco group’s “Way to Work” survey. However, since the start of the pandemic, one in six young people have stopped working, prompting the ILO to warn of a “locked-in generation” whose job prospects and future income potential are affected by disturbances. in employment and education today.

Skills for today and tomorrow

Business leaders and workers approach priority skills differently,

This indicates a mismatch between the skills needed in the future and those that are under development, although there is a strong consensus when it comes to digital skills.

So, on this crucial issue, leaders and workers are closely aligned with the value of high-level digital skills, such as data analytics and data science, and 56% of workers and 54% of leaders consider them The most important. However, as the pandemic has shown, crisis-related social skills such as resilience and emotional intelligence are also essential. Workers seem to underestimate its importance, with 47% choosing technical skills as one of the most important, compared to 38% of business leaders.

While the shift to remote working has emphasized the need for professional skills, this survey shows that in the medium and long term, the deployment of technology requires more interpersonal skills, such as communication, critical thinking or still creativity and originality.

