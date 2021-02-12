83% of companies in Spain are already approaching the digital transformation process from HR

The advancement of digitization is unstoppable. In just a few short years, the number of companies that have launched or are tackling the process of digital transformation has multiplied, exponentially … it has increased by thousand to thousand. And it is that at present, 83% of companies in Spain are already tackling the process of digital transformation of HR, according to the 6 study on digital transformation in HR – COVID Impact, carried out by INCIPY.

It was presented last Thursday in a two-part virtual meeting; a first, with Mireia Ranera, VP & Digital HR Director of INCIPY, presenting the main conclusions of the study and a second part, in the form of a webinar, with a round table made up of HRDs and experts in people management from big business.

Yolanda Menal, Global People Director at Cellnex Telecom, Marta Fuentes, Corporate Director People Transformation at Grupo Santaluca, David Garrote, Senior HR Marketing Manager at LIDL Spain and Esther Duarte, Director of Corporate Resources at AEDAS HOMES, provided their experience and explained how they face and lead the digital transformation process of their businesses.

Another of the conclusions of the study and which logically gave a lot to discuss during the roundtable was that 75% of companies will apply telework after the coronavirus. And it is that remote working has become one of the great aspects on which companies are putting all their efforts.

All the information on digital transformation in Spanish companies in the 6th Study of Digital Transformation in HR – COVID Impact, carried out by INCIPY.

Click here to download the study

