83% of Spanish companies are turning to online training due to COVID-19 pandemic

89% of Spanish companies consider training to be strategic in order to face and overcome the current crisis situation and to invest in it.

Within this group, 24% of companies will increase investments related to the training of their teams. Another 65% are reducing their investment in this area, without however giving up the training they consider essential. Only 11% of Spanish companies plan to temporarily suspend training, devoting their resources to other challenges.

These are some of the conclusions drawn from the study Decoding the Future of Learning in the Postpartum Age, conducted by Cegos, a leading global company in consulting, business training and recruiting services. .

Cegos drew on responses from 800 human resources managers and senior L&D managers from companies in Spain, Italy, Portugal and the UK, with a heterogeneous sample in terms of company size.

The Cegos report analyzes how this year’s changes affect companies’ training options, which training modalities they currently prefer and what the near-term prospects are, among other aspects.

Short-term trends in training

In this context of “new normal”, the majority of companies (88%) have chosen to increase digital training. Only the remaining 12% did not consider it necessary to increase its use.

Cegos also asked companies how they would offer training for the rest of 2020:

59% of organizations indicate that they will primarily plan their training online. Another 24% use mixed, mostly digital formats (with 60% online and 40% face-to-face). Only 18% of those questioned indicate that they will carry out the training projects that they have planned mainly in the classroom.

In addition, various highly regulated sectors recall that they are obliged, by regulations, to follow training which, in many cases, is done face-to-face and they regret that the administrations cannot admit this training of personnel in the virtual environment.

The outlook for 2021 is for a better balance:

A large 55% use a mixed mode (but the terms are reversed from 2020, with the forecast to deliver 60% face-to-face and 40% online). 30% of the companies consulted will mainly rely on online training. The percentage of companies that will mainly offer face-to-face training drops to 16%.

“In 2021, training methods that until recently were only digital or only face-to-face will give way to a mixed approach. This leads us to think that companies have learned to appreciate digital solutions during lockdown and they don’t intend to abandon them, but to mix them up more frequently ”, says Jess Arajo, CEO of Cegos Espaa and LATAM.

What training content do companies require?

To better face the challenges of the new scenario, and until the end of 2020:

61% of Spanish companies focus mainly on updating or aligning general skills related to management and personal development; 42% of companies aim to update or align technical skills related to the function; 39% wish to update their skills in the face of the challenges generated by Covid-19 (safety, new regulations, etc.).

The content that companies feel the need to transfer to their teams mainly concerns new models and styles related to remote management and smart working (understood as doing both remote work and training activities).

Specific:

55% of those questioned consider that the training on “New models and styles of long distance relationships” is more urgent; 44%, “Decision making”; 39%, “smart work”; and 35% indicate both “remote management” and “communication in times of crisis”. At a greater distance, 13% prioritize “Adapting supplier management to changing needs”.

Take the pulse of training

For years, Cegos has been analyzing the development of training activity and new trends in this field, following developments and developments in terms of methods, fields and alignment with the company’s objectives.

“The analysis carried out by Cegos this year marks a clear border between the past and the future, the consequence of a profoundly different context: people and companies have changed their habits, work has been reorganized and different solutions are being prepared for adapt our business to a new reality, ”concludes Jess Arajo.

