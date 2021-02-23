85-inch Surface Hub 2S is now available in Spain

Microsoft sometimes likes to play with product presentations. We saw this more recently with the Xbox Series S and Bluetooth headsets and with the Surface Hub at the time. It’s surprising how a corporate product like Surface Hub was used during the Windows 10 debut in January 2015 and no one paid attention. Now the 85-inch version of the Surface Hub 2S is presented in Spain.

Surface Hub 2S, 85 inches of pure collaboration

A year ago, Microsoft invited us to an event at their La Finca offices. An event designed to introduce us to the Surface Hub 2S and get to know the new team for better collaboration. It was a 50-inch platform designed for small teams.

Now comes its namesake, the 85-inch Surface Hub 2S with Windows 10 Team Edition. A version of Windows 10 designed to get the most out of it in our meetings. Despite the pandemic, business meetings are still needed, and the Surface Hub 2S makes calling in meeting rooms much easier.

As always, this is not a product that we can conventionally acquire from Microsoft’s website. The web exists, but it encourages us to call so that we can offer the help of a partner to implement this device within the company.

The main advantage of the Surface Hub 2S is being able to work on this huge PixelSense 4K touchscreen. Be able to use the Surface Pen to write on it. Plus, we could already see how well designed it was, giving us unmatched audio and video quality without the need for peripherals.

Being a device designed for meetings, it deletes all information on the device when you sign out. This ensures data privacy and that after a year the team is with too many leftovers. With the new Hub 2S there is another interesting point in the possibility of working without cables, a battery can be incorporated and thus the meeting can be taken anywhere.