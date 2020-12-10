9 out of 10 workers suffer from computer visual syndrome

On Wednesday, December 9, World Informatics Day was celebrated, a year in which the pandemic forced us more than ever to use electronic devices, with which the abuse or misuse that we make of them has increased. which has consequences on our visual health. This misuse or abuse can lead to the so-called Computer Visual Syndrome, a temporary condition resulting from the eyes concentrating on a computer screen or electronic device for prolonged and uninterrupted periods.

According to the General Council of Colleges of Opticians and Optometrists (CGCOO), people who work with computers perform between 12,000 and 35,000 head and eye movements per day, their students react between 5,000 and 17,000 times and perform between 25,000 and 30,000 strikes. on the keyboard.

Irritation or dry eyes, itching or blurred vision are some of the symptoms of this visual problem, which affects about 90% of people who use electronic devices for more than three hours a day. For this reason, the CGCOO recalls that the first recommendation in the event of prolonged use of electronic devices is to undergo a visual health check by an optician-optometrist, in order to adapt the correction to the usual working distance, because with this is achieved better visual performance, avoiding fatigue.

Another recommendation from CGCOO experts to avoid possible visual problems is to follow the 20-20-20 rule, which assumes that every 20 minutes we have to stop looking at the computer screen for 20 seconds while standing still. focusing on a point or object found. 6 meters (20 feet).

Blinking your eyes regularly, using a humidifier, or applying moisturizing drops as needed, avoiding heating or air conditioning, are other recommendations to prevent dry eyes. Perform eye exercises, such as closing your eyes using the palms of your hands, but without pressing, or sitting correctly and looking straight ahead, then without moving your head, looking as far as possible to the left and then to left. to the right, are simple steps to maintain vision health.

Correct use of screens, whether computer, tablet or mobile, is also important to avoid visual problems. It is important to position the monitor at a distance between 50 and 60 centimeters and at a height similar to that of the eyes or slightly lower. The colors on the screen should always be clear and matte, in order to avoid reflections and the more comfortable view, and work as much as possible with black text on a white background. The screen should also be adjustable in terms of brightness and contrast, to suit the surrounding conditions. The higher the screen resolution, the clearer the image, which translates into greater visual comfort.

It is very important to protect the visual health of the little ones. Although the moderate use of new technologies can improve the performance of tasks that require some visual attention (eye-hand coordination, reaction time, identification of moving objects …), misuse by children of cell phones , laptops or tablets can cause eye strain, which can manifest as irritation, red eyes, burning, dryness, itching, headache, or fatigue.

The same goes for video games. Although they are used to exercise and develop visual and brain capacities, their use should not be prolonged for more than 15 consecutive minutes without interruption, and always in children over 12 years old, because the misuse of this type of games can cause problems. health and sedentary habits. For children under the age of 6, CGCOO experts recommend not to watch 3D movies and games, because the three-dimensional assimilation process requires the eyes to see images in two different places at the same time, before the brain converts them into one, and at this age the process of binocular integration is not properly developed

● The abuse and misuse of technology leads to computer visual syndrome, a visual problem that affects about 90% of people who use computers or other electronic devices for more than three hours a day.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital