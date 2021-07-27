90% of international companies do not adopt inclusion and diversity practices in their teams

90% of global companies struggle to include inclusion and diversity practices in their IT teams, according to The Key to Designing Inclusive Technology: Building Diverse and Inclusive Technology Teams. Inclusive: Building Diverse and Inclusive Tech Teams “), published by the Capgemini Research Institute. Recognition of the lack of inclusion on the part of top management is a key factor in accessing diverse communities. Organizations that focus on diversity and inclusion in their technology teams will benefit from opportunities for innovation, revenue and brand equity, the report said.

Current practices of inclusion and diversity in tech are inadequate

During the pandemic, there has been a lot of pressure on companies to hire technology profiles, whose availability is very limited. As a result of companies’ efforts to seek out suitable talent to meet their needs, the focus on good diversity and inclusion practices has been reduced. A gap has grown between the positive perceptions of management regarding inclusion in IT and technology teams and the harsh reality faced by members of ethnic minorities and women. According to the report, 85% of managers believe their organizations provide equal opportunities for career development and promotion to all employees in their organization, but only 19% of women and ethnic minority employees agree . This mismatch comes on top of an equity and diversity inclusion (DE&I) issue that perpetuates all industries that deploy technology to end users, as executives believe progress is being made, but employees across the board. technology on the ground remain pessimistic about the reality. The spectrum of the perception gap is wide. 75% of managers believe that women and ethnic minorities have a sense of belonging to their organization, but only 24% of those employees in tech roles agree. 53% of women and ethnic minority employees are comfortable sharing their personal experiences with other employees and colleagues, while only 9% of them feel the same level of comfort with their leadership.

Only 16% of women and ethnic minorities in tech positions consider themselves to be well represented in tech teams. In addition, in IT teams, only one in five employees is female, and one in six is ​​from an ethnic minority community. When it comes to career opportunities, the gap between male and undiversified employees, and employees from ethnic minorities and tech women, is palpable. For example, only 22% of black tech employees believe they have the same growth opportunities as their undiversified peers.

The perception gap between leadership and women, and ethnic minorities in technological roles regarding inclusion processes and measures, is narrower for organizations with an advanced inclusive culture. When asked whether women and ethnic minorities have the same access to HR resources, groups and teams compared to undiversified employees, the perception gap between inclusive organizations and others is significant (31% vs. 55 %).

Consumers are aware of and experience discrimination based on technology

Consumers face discriminatory technologies due to low diversity and inclusive practices in the technological equipment of global companies. In the financial services sector, for example, 50% of ethnic minorities believe that, on average, they have been offered less credit for certain online banking products, compared to 28% of non-ethnic minorities. Meanwhile, in the health sector, 43% of women and consumers from ethnic minority communities have not been presented with health facilities in high standard facilities or offering highly specialized services.

As a result, consumers are concerned about discriminatory technologies and are increasingly aware of how their data is being used and how it could negatively affect it. For example, two-thirds (66%) of ethnic minority consumers say they fear their personal data will be used to negatively impact their employment opportunities.

The report highlights that organizations with diverse and inclusive technology teams are 4 times more likely to create inclusive products.

Shobha Meera, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility and member of the Group Executive Committee at Capgemini, comments: “In a world where the demand for inclusive, non-discriminatory and inclusive technology products and services is increasing, the importance of having of workers Inclusive technology, cultures and practices is more important than ever. However, we observe a significant gap not only in the state of inclusive representation in the workforce of tech workers in organizations, but also in the different perceptions that leaders have of different organizations. minorities, on the state of technological inclusion. This report highlights the urgent need for organizations and leaders to embrace this reality and focus on improving diversity and inclusion in technology teams in a challenging talent landscape.

According to the report, organizations need to create an effective inclusion strategy, beyond increasing education and awareness at the highest levels. Unsurprisingly, they must deploy various processes, policies and value systems that champion inclusion. This includes diversity and anti-bullying policies, as well as an inclusive mandate for tech teams. Leaders of technology teams should ensure that women and ethnic minority employees have the same opportunities for career development, advancement and involvement in product development, while building the technology and databases. to measure, monitor and improve inclusion outcomes. Fairness in artificial intelligence systems should also be displayed when checking and correcting algorithmic biases. Finally, organizations must keep the diversity of users at the center of their product design, development and deployment processes.

