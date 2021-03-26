91% of professionals want to maintain between 2/3 days of telework and go to the office the rest of the days

After a year of imperfect teleworking, the professionals who work in the offices have asked their companies to maintain this formula, but also to return to different workspaces, adapted to new times and which allow them to carry out a series of tasks which, performed from home, they do not facilitate productivity and undermine work-life balance A paradigm shift: Work-life is worse than working from home.

This is just one of the conclusions proposed by the BarmetroGrup Efeb2021: Teleworking and the need to rethink office spaces, presented by this company specializing in the design, adaptation and maintenance of workspaces. The aim of this research is not only to find out what has been the impact of teleworking in the office space, but to understand what the role, design and specifics that offices are going to have to offer. from now on.

The research for Grup Efeb was carried out by the consultancy firm Tctica Investigacin Estratgica. Out of a sample of 896 professionals, aged 20 to 65, all office workers in Spanish municipalities with more than 200,000 inhabitants.[1]

1.Eltelework is no longer a tab

At least 58% of companies were forced to grant something that was a tab for them, convinced that the worker is capable of working independently. Before the arrival of Covid-19, only 33.5% of office workers had experience of telecommuting, rising to 72.8% in January 2021. Likewise, the average number of telecommuting days in our country has increased from 0.7 per week before March 2020 to 2.8 from January 2021.

Before Covid-19, it was the micro-enterprise that had the greatest culture of teleworking and in a more flexible format, compared to the large enterprise, with less penetration of this modality and still on more rigid protocols. We will now see how the experience of 2020 will tend to standardize habits between micro and large companies.

The final experience, in a wide range of companies, resulted in a change in starting positions: 77% of companies find this experience satisfactory and 73% will consolidate the telework modality: at least they will maintain a minimum telework for about 2 days a week.

2.Telework, a NOT fully satisfactory experience

For 76% of office workers who teleworked, teleworking was NOT a totally satisfying experience, resulting in an ambivalent situation. Working at home offers positive elements: lower risk of contagion, better organization of time and above all saving time / money when traveling. But teleworking also presents other inefficiencies in some professional tasks that can only be accomplished in offices, such as teamwork, technical limitations, or necessary isolation.

We thus arrive at another conclusive data from Barmetro Grup Efeb 2021: teleworking and the need to rethink office space. Only 11.7% of those surveyed would prefer to work remotely, full-time, giving up the office entirely and for the remaining 88.3%, the office continues to offer them benefits.

While only 9% of workers want to be in the office 5 days a week, 91% expect future mixed work consolidation, combining between 2/3 working days from home and / or the office.

3. Symbiosis between the perception of employees and employers.

The study presented by Grup Efeb also underlines a strong correspondence, and a symbiosis, between the feeling of satisfaction between employee and employer in relation to the Telework experience so far. On both sides, we observe only between 6 and 8% of dissatisfaction respectively, another relevant data is that 89% of workers are convinced that their company will maintain certain quotas for teleworking. This teleworking was not just a temporary measure.

4. Changing priorities in the office workspace.

The research presented by Grup Efeb also indicates that among professionals with the most experience in teleworking, there is a greater demand for transformation of office spaces. 63% indicate that it is necessary to make changes beyond a safe, complementary / alternative space and uses “Random” – no more – but they already refer to the office as a “specialized” space to perform certain tasks that at home – telecommuting – are not performed as satisfactorily.

Until now, the priorities demanded for offices, and more so during the Covid-19 period, have been around environmental well-being and health. From now on, the priorities and demands of office transformation are of a more rational cut and objective to solve in an integrated way the functionality of the space according to the type of activity and the tools used.

In this way, a cluster emerges which integrates various priorities: connectivity, peripherals (hard / soft); acoustics-soundproofing, distance between people, performance and productivity and versatility of spaces… Elements that become a hybrid concept: the ergonomics of space, the key to rethinking the space and function of an office.

5. Rethinking the workspace / office With what role?

Le Barmetro Grup Efeb 2021: Teleworking and the need to rethink the office space concludes that in this semi-face-to-face / semi-remote mix, and this new logic on the tasks to be performed within the office space and the tasks outside of this, the physical office continues to play a key role. In this way:

One-on-one and focused work (individual thinking) is emerging as the most appropriate type of task to perform outside of the office. The office should offer more shared workspace. Focus less on individual tasks and preferably facilitate networking, teamwork and co-creation. And offer a new “specialized” space to perform certain tasks which, at home, teleworking, are not performed satisfactorily. (“Formal quality” video calls: this remote interaction, depending on with whom, its formality, its image commitment and its corporate reputation, it will be preferable to make them in the environment, the resources offered by an office (under the “umbrella” of a desk).

6. Businesses should promote the convenience of returning to the office.

This new work organization must be led by the company. He must be in charge of leading, establishing criteria and strengthening a mixed work culture that benefits both parties A new work organization that combines: remote work at home and remote or face-to-face work in the office.

Yet, offices won’t just have to offer something distinctive, attractive and friendly for the employee to want to return to the office. The company will have to redefine a practical, functional space adapted to the performance of certain functions that are not performed effectively at home.

As underlined by the work carried out by Tctica Investigacin Estratgica for Grup Efeb, these changes must be accelerated (increased sanitary standardization and a generalized return to offices are expected in September). And for the moment, only 26% of offices have carried out improvements or remodeling in their space, which did not go beyond being reactive and provisional measures linked to the current health situation. They are still far from constituting real structural changes responding to a conception thought out and based on the reorganization of the new paradigm of in / out work.

