91% of workers say the weather affects their state of mind

A few weeks have passed since Storm Filomena left a thick white blanket across the center of the country, and while it looked like she didn’t want to go, the rain and rising temperatures melted any remaining snow. .

When the Filomena gust left, Blue Monday (blue means sad in English) arrived, the third Monday in January, considered the saddest day of the year. It has been a long time since the holidays have ended, we have given up on many New Years Resolutions, everyone is back to their normal routine and on top of that the weather tends to be bad.

To make matters worse, coronavirus infections are increasing at an alarming rate and it looks like we haven’t peaked in wave three. Worries, anxiety and mistrust are increasing at the same rate as hospital patients. The situation is getting worse. difficult to transport because the low temperatures force us to spend more time indoors, which facilitates the transmission of viruses.

But leaving aside the peculiar pandemic conditions that influence us all in one way or another, the truth is that the cold, the seasons, and the weather also affect us physically and psychologically. Although some more than others, and they are called “weather sensitive”.

The specialized employment website Jobatus carried out a study in which 1,283 workers were asked whether they noticed any changes in their state of mind during the different seasons. The result is conclusive, 91% of respondents agreed that they felt more “sad and boring” during the winter months and more “happy and lively” during the summer months.

This means that only 9% of the population do not notice any differences in mood due to the weather.

But what’s more surprising is that 78% of study participants said this year they felt even more rotten than years before the cold weather arrived. And this is undoubtedly due to the pandemic.

How does weather affect character?

There are certain weather phenomena that cause different symptoms and feelings among workers and around the world in general:

Strong wind. Anxiety and discomfort Hot current Headache and poor concentration Rain Sadness and depressive behaviors Very high temperatures Irritability and lethargy

But all this has its scientific explanation. One of the syndromes that has already been shown is Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), which is due to lack of sunlight during these months. Melatonin levels increase and serotonin levels decrease. The result is this phenomenon better known as “winter depression”. This disorder affects more than 12 million people who live far from the equator and therefore experience the cold seasons with the shortest days.

The good news is that we can fight it with phototherapy, that is, treatment with light.

How did Filomena specifically affect?

While some have come out to take advantage of the strange situation, others have been trapped on the roads or isolated in their homes. And not only that, but many sectors of the work have been affected by the consequences of the storm. For this reason, the consequences are not only psychological, but have gone further.

Once again, the health sector was one of the worst unemployed because it was not possible to renew the teams of workers. In the middle of the third wave, fatigue builds up and the spirits begin to fade.

Another sector waiting to see exactly what the consequences of Filomena have been are the farmers. Vegetable, cereal and fruit tree crops are threatened, either due to past frosts or damage to greenhouses. And in the case of olive trees, they can even be damaged by several campaigns.

As for other areas, if there is something good that Covid-19 has given us, it is the streamlining of telecommuting, so that many were able to easily continue to perform their duties from home, and it seems that they will have to continue to do so. until the hospitals return to work, be a little more empty. The issue of coordinating homework with out-of-school children is another story.

