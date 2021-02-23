a 40th anniversary without Juan Carlos I and chaired in Congress by King Felipe VI

February 23, 2021. Today marks the 40th anniversary of the failed coup attempt orchestrated by Antonio Tejero and a commemorative act is organized at the Congress of Deputies at 1 pm in which King Felipe VI participates.

An act that coincides in the middle of the debate on the monarchy. And is that only an hour later, in the afternoon, in the Lower House, a non-law proposal will be debated on the inviolability of the Head of State and the approval of the King Emeritus and the other members of the Royal Chamber.

The Republican Party presented the proposal in July, after information emerged about Juan Carlos I’s investigations and his march to the United Arab Emirates, and decided to hold the debate on February 23, coinciding with the anniversary of the coup d’etat by Tejero.

The act celebrated by the Congress Bureau will last between 30 and 45 minutes and will include speeches by the President, Meritxel Batet, and the Spanish monarch. Felipe VI will enter through the Lions Gate and will be received in the Carrera de San Jerónimo by Pedro Sánchez. There they will also meet Pilar Llop, the President of the Senate; Juan José González Rivas, President of the Constitutional Court, and Carlos Lesmes, President of the Constitutional Court.

In this case, there will be no representative of ERC, JxCAT, PDeCAT, CUP, BNG and EH Bildu

Already at the clock office, they will be received by the guests of the event, such as the speakers of the Constitution, the vice-presidents of the government, Pablo Casado, members of the Congress Council and parliamentary spokespersons. As has happened with other previous events, at this ceremony there will be no representative from ERC, JxCAT, PDeCAT, CUP, BNG and EH Bildu.

United We Can, which harshly criticized the role of the monarchy last year, will be present at the event hosted by its spokesperson, Pablo Echenique. Compromís will not participate either, although it was not his responsibility to attend because the representative of the plural group to which the two parties belong will be the deputy Inés Sabanés, from Más País. On behalf of the mixed group, UPN MP Carlos Garía Adanero will introduce himself as a representative.

The Republican Party has declared that it has never defended “the 78 regime”, considering it “a laundering”, so that they will not participate in these acts. EH Bildu spoke in the same vein, pointing out that sovereign forces are absent both from acts in which the king participates and from those in which the Constitution is commemorated. “We still don’t know what really happened, because there are gaps in the information that the state willfully keeps in absolute secrecy,” said EH Bildu spokesperson Mertxe Aizpurua. .

Once this reception is over, the King and Batet will speak a few words in the Salle des Pas Perdus, a place where journalists, cameras and photographers remained while the military held the deputies in the chamber on February 23, 1981.

This act, in the words of the President of Congress, aims to celebrate “the strength of democratic institutions and the constitution”. United We Can, for its part, asked the king to condemn “fascism and neo-fascism” in his speech.

The Head of State will also stay to eat at the Congress, during a lunch which will take place on the fourth floor, in the dining room where the President of the Chamber invites the authorities who visit or participate in an act in the hemicycle . It was precisely as a prelude to this stay that Unidos Podemos and the PSOE signed their coalition agreement.

The debate on the inviolability of the king marks the day

The inviolability of the king and the appointment of the emeritus will mark the celebration of these acts. A few hours later, in the afternoon plenary session, the deputies will debate these aspects after a proposal from Esquerra Republicana de Cataluña. This was requested by the party of Gabriel Rufián after the departure of Juan Carlos I from Spain – in August 2020 -, coinciding with the judicial inquiries that were opened.

Republicans want to “promote all these regulatory changes to the legal system so that all peoples are effectively equal before the law and, therefore, must respond to the administration of justice under the same conditions.”

Likewise, this non-legal proposal urges the executive to repeal the reform that was made in 2014, after the abdication, which includes the appointment of King Juan Carlos, Queen Sofia, Queen Letizia and Princess Leonor. .

This vote may represent a new stumbling block for the coalition government, which is not going through its best time because of the different positions regarding the treatment of the Zerolo law and the protests over the entry into prison of Pablo Hasél.

Just a few weeks ago, on January 14, Carmen Calvo recognized that the inviolability of the figure of the king “can be perfectly dealt with”, even though “these things must be well thought out, well planned, in depth and in the spirit. form, without haste or strident ”.

Then the first vice president called for consensus and dropped a possible endorsement of Felipe VI: “The king himself has already said that there are more and more ethical demands for everyone.” However, for this minister, it will be difficult to reach a consensus between all parties.

Speech by Juan Carlos I on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of 23F

“We are much better. I think the whole truth about 23F is out.” This is how King Juan Carlos spoke on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the coup, during a ceremony attended by Miguel Roca, Santiago Carrillo, Landelino Lavilla, José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, José Bono, Felipe González, Manuel Fraga and Alejandro Rojas Marcos.

The head of state at the time – now one of the most absent – assured in his speech that our country had changed a lot during these 30 years and, in his opinion, the whole truth on the spot State of Tejero was already known. In addition, he joked that he was sleeping “much better” that night than on February 23, 1981.

10 years and an abdication and several court scandals later, the life of the emeritus has changed a lot. To date, he is in the United Arab Emirates, where he established his residence in August after learning of various judicial reports in which he was allegedly involved.