a-70-year-old-man-arrested-in-torrevieja-after-killing-and-dismembering-his-partner

The Civil Guard has arrested in Torrevieja (Alicante) a citizen of Finnish origin of 70 years for the murder of his sentimental partner, of the same nationality and of 68 years, whose dismembered body was found this Thursday in several garbage containers. The agents in charge of the investigation have confirmed that it is a case of gender violence and that there were no previous complaints.

According to sources from the armed institute, a man who was rummaging in a container discovered, around 13. 30 of this Thursday, something that looked like human remains. He gave notice to the Civil Guard, who appeared in the area, located in one of the entrances to the Alicante city, surrounded by supermarkets and next to a secondary school.

Around 19. 00, the Brigade of the Judicial Police The person in charge of the case was finally able to determine that it was human remains, belonging to a woman. The agents cordoned off the area and, according to the Efe news agency, ordered the garbage collection service to stop, to try to locate more remains.

Shortly after confirming that the members corresponded to those of a woman, the Civil Guard detected the presence of the victim’s partner in the vicinity of the containers, although the same sources have not been able to specify the reasons why you were there. Finally, the man was arrested and taken to his home, where the agents found the rest of the body of his sentimental partner, wrapped in plastic bags.

So far this year, 36 women have been murdered by their partners or ex-partners, according to the Government Delegation against Gender Violence, and there are two other cases under investigation. The number of victims has risen to 1. 117 since official records began, in 2003. The 016 is the hotline for victims of sexist violence. It leaves no trace on the bill, although the number must be erased from the call log.