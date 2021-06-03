a cheap Windows 10 ARM laptop

When Samsung introduced its new laptops, we were surprised they didn’t spend a minute talking about ARM-based computers. We had previously spoken about this equipment and all its specifications were known. However, the Korean giant did not make a presentation on the Samsung Galaxy Book Go which is already a reality.

New Galaxy Book Go with Snapdragon 7c and 8cx processors is already a reality

Samsung announced its new laptops with Qualcomm ARM processors directly to the press. Windows 10 ARM laptops will feature 2nd generation Snapdragon 7c and 8cx processors. Remember that the first of them is a low end while the 8cx aspires to compete with Intel Core i5 processors.

Both models feature a 14-inch FullHD display, Dolby Atmos speakers, two USB-C ports, USB 2.0, headphone jack, and 25W fast charging via USB-C. Their weight is 1.38 kg and they have a 720p camera. You can choose between 4 or 8 GB of RAM and between 64 and 128 GB of storage, which is quite rare.

In its model announcement, Samsung mentioned the connection of the Galaxy Book Go with the Galaxy ecosystem. Galaxy Book Go can be synced with Samsung smartphones to answer text messages and make calls. Android apps can also be mirrored with Link to Windows and Your Phone.

The WiFi and LTE versions of the Galaxy Book Go start at $ 350 and will be available from June this year in a number of markets. At the moment, Samsung has not quoted the prices that the laptop with the 8cx processor will have, we will have to wait to find out. Gradually, more and more manufacturers are betting on Windows 10 ARM and we hope that the system will be opened very soon to new processor manufacturers.